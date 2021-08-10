LOS ANGELES, August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 30 article on 11 Alive answers a question posed by a popular TikTok trend: can people use a Mr. Clean MagicEraser to clean their teeth? The article, which sourced its answer from experts and the American Dental Association, reports that it is absolutely not safe to use the cleaning product – which contains chemicals like formaldehyde and sulfurous acid – for dental hygiene. The article notes that, while the product is safe for cleaning household surfaces, it is by no means intended for oral use and could cause serious harm, including stripping teeth of their enamel or, even worse, poisoning the user. The article also notes that the MagicEraser's box warns buyers to "not use [it] on skin or other parts of the body." Marina del Rey-based Elegant Dentistry says that if patients want to clean or whiten their teeth, their best bet is to use the already-proven, safe methods available to patients today like ordinary toothbrushes and professional teeth whitening procedures. It's important to remember that anyone can put together a social media post.
Elegant Dentistry says that toothbrushes are specifically designed to be safe on tooth enamel while still being capable of removing harmful plaque and debris. Using a cleaning utensil, particularly one coated with chemicals not intended for teeth, is likely to result in damage requiring dental or medical attention – especially after repeated use, the center says. It adds that, once enamel is gone it won't come back. The dental office says that, like anything else, there is a right way and many wrong ways to keep teeth clean. Generally speaking, patients should use enough toothpaste to cover just about all the bristles on their toothbrush, and then gently scrub all the surfaces of their teeth for about two minutes, while being careful to spend an equal amount of time on each section.
The center then notes that if patients are not happy with the hue of their teeth after maintaining a regular dental hygiene routine, visiting a dentist for safe, professional teeth whitening is a good next step, explaining that an in-office procedure can often lighten a patient's teeth by several shades. Elegant Dentistry adds that there are also professional take-home whitening kits for patients who may be short on time. In any case, it's certainly better than using a product with formaldehyde and sulfurous acid.
