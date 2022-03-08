SAN ANTONIO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FOND Bone Broth, the woman-owned maker of flavor-infused organic bone broth tonics, today announced the company topped off a milestone-filled year of rapid expansion by becoming the fastest growing shelf-stable brand in the natural bone broth category. Over the past year, San Antonio-based FOND tripled its revenue, expanded its product offering with additional SKUs and a new product line, grew its retail business by 860% and increased direct-to-consumer sales by 373% compared to 2020 – all while deepening one of the brand's core value-based commitments to address climate change and heal the planet.
In line with increasing consumer demand for natural and clean products, the natural bone broth category grew by 56% in 2021. According to SPINS, a wellness-focused data company and advocate for the Natural Products Industry, FOND was the number two brand driving category growth in the natural retail channel by velocity and distribution. In 2021, FOND added four SKUs to its existing product offering and introduced a new line of organic, 100% grass-fed and regeneratively-raised beef bone broths. The company increased its retail presence by adding 900+ stores across the natural and traditional grocer channels – including Sprouts Farmers Market, The Fresh Market, Bristol Farms, and many more – and grew retail sales by more than 2,100%. Via direct-to-consumer, this marks the second consecutive year that FOND's online sales topped over 300% YoY growth.
"The journey from rural farmers markets to being in more than 2,000 stores, triple-digit growth and a booming online business has been challenging and also extremely rewarding, especially as a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry," said Alysa Seeland, founder and CEO of FOND Bone Broth. "The incredible growth we experienced in 2021, combined with the category overall, is validating and highlights that more than ever, consumers really do care about the quality of the food they consume, the sourcing of ingredients, and the impact of both on their own health as well as the planet."
FOND kicked off 2022 by becoming the first and only bone broth brand to be accepted into the Savory Institute's Land to Market program, which exists to differentiate regeneratively grown products – giving the land a voice in the marketplace. Regenerative agriculture is a nature-based approach that goes far beyond sustainability to continuously improve the entire ecosystem – soil, water, air and animals. A gold standard of land health, products with the Land to Market seal are sourced from farms and ranches showing positive environmental outcomes. As part of the partnership, FOND will incorporate Land to Market-verified regenerative ingredients into its organic broths.
"Regenerative agriculture has a critical role to play in impacting the climate emergency, and Land to Market tracks and measures these crucial outcomes," said Chris Kerston, co-leader of Land to Market. "By joining Land to Market, FOND Bone Broth is taking real action as a leader in its commitment and making a direct impact on the climate crisis by restoring the land through regenerative agriculture."
FOND makes ready-to-sip, organic bone broth tonics that combine responsibly sourced bones with fresh herb and botanical infusions to nourish the body and delight the palate. Based in San Antonio, Texas, the female-founded and female-led company makes the first bone broth to marry a flavor-centric and nutritionally-healing approach using sustainable ingredients for flavorful, functional combinations that work synergistically to support good health. Available at fondbonebroth.com and in select retailers nationwide, FOND offers 12 shelf-stable organic chicken and beef bone broth tonic flavor options that are Certified Organic, gluten and dairy-free and non-GMO, as well as Keto and Paleo Certified and Whole30 Approved. Visit fondbonebroth.com for more information, including where to buy FOND in a store near you.
About FOND Bone Broth
FOND Bone Broth was born from a mother's search for healing, easy-to-digest nourishment to soothe her chronic health issues. Based in San Antonio, Texas, the female-founded, female-led company makes ready-to-sip, organic chicken and beef bone broth tonics that combine pasture-raised bones with fresh herbs and botanicals to nourish the body and delight the palate. Named for the French term for "foundation", FOND is the first and only bone broth to combine a flavor-forward and nutritionally functional approach to create food-as-medicine tonics with ingredients that work synergistically to support good health. The broths are packaged in glass, utilizing a 100% plastic and aluminum-free process - from brew to jar, without any preservatives, additives, acids or artificial flavorings. FOND Bone Broth is Certified Organic, gluten and dairy-free and non-GMO, as well as Keto and Paleo Certified and Whole30 Approved. Zero added sugars, hormones or GMOs, and every jar sold supports local farms. Available in 12 flavors, FOND may be purchased online at fondbonebroth.com and in select retailers across the country. http://www.fondbonebroth.com
About Land to Market
A leader in the regenerative agriculture movement, Land to Market is the world's first outcomes-based verified regenerative sourcing solution. The program's Land to Market Verified seal has attracted some of the world's leading consumer packaged goods companies, apparel brands and retailers. A program of the Savory Institute, Land to Market uses a science-based approach working directly with raw material producers to enhance transparency and traceability mechanisms across the entire value chain. To see the full list of Land to Market members, visit http://landtomarket.com.
