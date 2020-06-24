MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), a leading patient advocacy organization, announced today that, for the 16th consecutive year, it has earned a four-star rating from the top nonprofit evaluator, Charity Navigator. While approximately 40 percent of all nonprofits receive four-stars– the highest rating an organization can receive from Charity Navigator – only 21 organizations out of the more than 9,000 rated, or approximately .23% of rated organizations, have received the distinction of a four-star rating with the same consistency as PanCAN, according to a representative from the nonprofit evaluator.
Charity Navigator's approach to assessing a nonprofit is objective and data-driven, analyzing a company's financial health as well as accountability and transparency. Organizations that receive the distinction of a four-star rating are those that are found to exceed industry standards in these areas and outperform most charities in their cause. The rating is designed to provide a reliable, third-party assessment of an organization to potential donors.
"As an organization, we know our generous donors trust us to be responsible with their gifts and we are committed to transparency in how we steward those funds in our mission to improve outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients," said Julie Fleshman, JD, MBA, president and CEO of PanCAN. "Receiving a four-star rating from Charity Navigator for the 16th year in a row as a testament to our team's hard work and accountability is a tremendous honor."
Money raised each year enables PanCAN to fund research and provide critical patient programs and services, including its Know Your Tumor® precision medicine service, the Patient Registry, Research Grants Program and Clinical Trial Finder.
PanCAN speaks with more pancreatic cancer patients than any other organization in the world, offering patients and caregivers one-to-one, personalized support and resources, including information about clinical trials, through its Patient Central service. Through its Healthcare Professional Services, the healthcare professional community can access free, personalized support for anything related to pancreatic cancer at 877-2-PANCAN.
About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is dedicated to fighting the world's toughest cancer. In our urgent mission to save lives, we attack pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Our effort is amplified by a nationwide network of grassroots support. We are determined to improve outcomes for today's patients and those diagnosed in the future.
Learn more at pancan.org. Follow the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
Media Contact:
Jillian Scholten
Senior Manager, Public Relations
Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
Phone: 949-244-2561
Email: jscholten@pancan.org