CHICAGO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During April, IBS Awareness Month, biotech company Glycom is offering a free trial offer of Holigos® IBS Restore for people suffering from abdominal pain, bloating, constipation or diarrhea caused by irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Patients with IBS will need to reach out to their healthcare professionals to obtain their free product sample.
IBS is a chronic condition that impacts approximately 35 million people in the U.S., according to the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA). It is also the most common diagnosis made by gastroenterologists.
"IBS can be debilitating and affect quality of life," said Bruce McConnell, head of business development for Glycom. "Some people with IBS can be afraid to go to work, attend social events, or even travel short distances because of their symptoms."
According to the AGA, people with IBS can suffer from one of three subtypes: IBS with diarrhea, IBS with constipation or IBS with a mixture of constipation and diarrhea. In recent years, research has linked IBS with imbalances in gut microbiota, a "community" of microorganisms found in the gastrointestinal tract.
Holigos® IBS Restore contains two unique human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) that are structurally identical to those in mother's milk. These specific HMOs have been shown to improve the composition of gut bacteria and reduce IBS symptoms. Evidence of the HMOs' effectiveness was presented last fall at the American College of Gastroenterology's annual scientific meeting, ACG 2019. 1
The study presented at ACG 2019 reported that those who took the HMOs daily for 12 weeks experienced:1
- 58% fewer days with abdominal pain
- 59% less bloating
- 4.6x fold increase in normal stools
At the end of the study, quality of life had improved by 48%. The findings from this study support the growing acceptance in the medical community of microbiota-directed therapies, such as the inclusion of prebiotic HMOs in IBS dietary planning.
Holigos IBS® Restore is not a pill, supplement or a prescription medicine. It is a medical food, which means that it is specifically formulated for the dietary management of a disease or condition that has distinctive nutritional requirements which cannot be met by normal diet alone and is to be taken under medical supervision.
"We understand the struggle people with IBS must deal with on a regular basis," said McConnell. "As a company focused on microbiome health, we believe that regular use of Holigos® IBS Restore could positively change gut health. This is why Glycom is willing to give the product away for free during IBS Awareness Month — to help people with IBS return to enjoying daily life."
"Our hope is by giving people the opportunity to learn more about the product and consider it as an option for their IBS, they can begin a dialogue with their healthcare professionals," noted McConnell.
Healthcare professionals can receive free boxes of Holigos IBS® Restore during April, IBS Awareness Month, by going online to https://holigos.com/pages/health-care-provider and registering for samples. Patients with IBS can either contact their provider's office or their dietitian to request a sample. Or they can visit www.holigos.com for more information.
About Glycom
Glycom is a global biotechnology company dedicated to the scientific, clinical and commercial development of human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) for a broad range of health applications. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, Glycom is the world's leading supplier of HMOs and has a U.S. facility located in Covington, La. Glycom is privately held. For more information, visit glycom.com.
