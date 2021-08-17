NASHVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that ClarisHealth, the leading provider of payment integrity technology for health plans, is No. 1941 on its annual Inc. 5000 list. This is the second year in a row ClarisHealth has appeared on the list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
"I am so proud of the ClarisHealth team for this outstanding mark of success," says Jeff McNeese, ClarisHealth CEO. "Ranking for two years running and dramatically leaping forward on the list proves we are serving our clients with excellence and breaking through the payment integrity industry with a transformative technology platform that enables health plans' most innovative strategies."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
ClarisHealth rose in the rankings this year from No. 4338 overall in 2020. Since last year's list, the company increased its full-time staff by 30-percent to support continued product innovation and heightened interest by the payer market while tripling its three-year revenue growth rate.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
