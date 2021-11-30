LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PFI Advisors announced today that for the fourth year in a row, the firm will again participate in the important #GivingTuesday campaign. For any RIA that purchases an annual subscription to The COO Society between now and year end, PFI Advisors will donate all proceeds to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles donation page of Layla Paige Sonnen. The COO Society is an online learning platform built for RIA operations professionals. The platform's courses provide relevant information for RIAs of all sizes and helps them hone the skills needed to effectively run their business and drive growth in a profitable fashion. Each course includes several recorded virtual consultations with founder and CEO, Matt Sonnen, as well as outside interviews with industry consultants and centers of influence who provide real-world application of the course content.
Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many plan for their holiday and end-of-year giving. PFI Advisors has always highlighted charities close to its team members' hearts. The Sonnen family became especially attached to Children's Hospital Los Angeles when their daughter, Layla Paige, suffered a seizure at 6 months old and spent the next 22 months battling a brain disorder under the care of CHLA. Layla ultimately succumbed to her condition on July 8, 2017, but the Sonnen and PFI family continue to look for ways to give back to the organization that holds such a special place in their hearts.
About PFI Advisors
PFI Advisors ("Promoting Financial Independence") was founded in 2015 with the following mission in mind:
To further evolve the RIA industry from a collection of practices to businesses, and to be a continued voice in validating the industry as a legitimate landing spot for billion-dollar teams and their clients.
PFI Advisors is an operational consulting firm that supports the unique back office, technology, and operational needs of RIAs in growth mode. PFI Advisors conducts Technology Assessments, manages Technology Conversions, and provides M&A Preparation and Integration Services to RIAs seeking growth support. The firm announced the launch of COO Resource in January 2018, an ongoing retainer-based service in which RIAs and their Chief Operating Officers can leverage the knowledge and expertise of PFI.
Through its popular podcast The COO Roundtable and newly released digital consulting platform The COO Society, PFI Advisors strives to educate the RIA industry on how to build more impactful and profitable enterprises.
About Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles is a nonprofit institution that provides pediatric health care and helps our patients more than half a million times each year in a setting designed just for their needs. Our history began in 1901 in a small house on the corner of Alpine and Castelar Streets (now Hill St. in Chinatown) and today our medical experts offer more than 350 pediatric specialty programs and services to meet the needs of our patients.
CHLA is a provider of more than $384 million in community benefits annually to children and families. As the first pediatric hospital in Southern California, CHLA relies on the generosity of philanthropists in the community to support compassionate patient care, leading-edge education of the caregivers of tomorrow and innovative research efforts that impact children at our hospital and around the world.
