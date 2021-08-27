MIAMI, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solara Labs, an innovator in the development, manufacture, and branding of dietary supplements, is proud to announce it has been ranked No. 1,891 on this year's Inc. 5000 list. This is the second consecutive year the company has made the annual ranking.
Solara Labs' revenue grew 237% between 2017 and 2020, which reflects the significant growth in the company's manufacturing business and consumer packaged goods (CPG) vitamin brands, which it markets through E-Commerce channels.
Published annually by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 list ranks privately-held U.S.-based companies by their three-year revenue growth rates, which puts Solara Labs in an elite group of companies spanning all industries.
Solara Labs is the 58th highest ranked company in the South Florida region, which includes the area from Miami to West Palm Beach.
Founded in 2007 by Dr. Jose Rocca, Solara Labs set out to bring innovative products to the dietary supplement industry. It's proprietary "fast-melt" technology enables health-conscious consumers to enjoy supplemental nutrition without swallowing pills and without the high-sugar content found in other supplements.
The company develops and manufactures products for several leading companies in the health and wellness industry, in addition to marketing its own vitamins brands: EZ Melts® for the general vitamin consumer, BariMelts® for weight-loss-surgery patients, and Renzo's® for children.
Its three brands comprise more than 50 products and it has plans to launch two additional brands within the next year.
"I am excited to once again see Solara and my committed team honored in the Inc. 5000 ranking. Through the years I have seen this company grow from a small operation with members of my family often folding boxes to get the job done, to now an industry leader with brands that thousands of people count on for their daily health. I could not be prouder of our team and am excited to continue bringing our high-quality products to an ever-growing population of health-conscious consumers," said Solara Labs Founder and CEO, Dr. Jose Rocca, PhD.
"I'm proud to see the hard work of our growing team contribute to yet another year of success. It is an honor to serve a company that puts its customers first while being on the cutting edge of bringing advanced nutrition to health-conscious consumers around the world. I'm thrilled for Dr. Rocca and my teammates and am excited for the future plans we have in the works," said Tim Berthold, Chief Marketing Officer.
The Top 500 companies on the list are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.
About Solara Labs:
Solara Labs is a boutique manufacturer of vitamins and other dietary supplements, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The team has over 100 years of experience in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical development and also markets CPG vitamin brands of its own, including EZ Melts®, BariMelts®, and Renzo's®. Founded by pharmaceutical-development expert Dr. Jose Rocca, Solara Labs is a specialist in the development of complex formulations for the industry, which includes its proprietary "fast-melt" delivery technology.
For more information, please visit http://www.solaralabs.com.
