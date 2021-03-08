ATLANTA, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Sam Adeyemi, Principal Consultant of Sam Adeyemi Global Leadership Consultancy (GLC), based in Atlanta, GA and a member of Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches. Sam Adeyemi Global Leadership Consulting company is dedicated to raise high impact leaders to shape the fortunes and destinies of nations.
Recently, Forbes Coaches Council member, Dr. Sam Adeyemi was asked to speak on innovation and leadership. "It's no secret that the Covid pandemic has threatened businesses all over the world. But with that threat comes a whole new landscape for innovation. Companies that have been able to embrace innovation have thrived during these trying times — some even reporting their best numbers ever. So why did so many fail?"
Dr. Adeyemi shares a few simple steps leaders can take to get there:
- Provide guidance.
- Set the example.
- Encourage ownership.
- Find hidden gems.
For more details on this Forbes article and full list of steps for fostering innovation in your organization, please click here.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Coaches Council, visit forbescoachescouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
SAM ADEYEMI, GLC
Sam Adeyemi GLC is a global leadership consultancy with specialist insight on developing economies. Our drive is to raise high impact leaders who will shape their corporations and nations. SAGLC will deploy creative insight and proprietary methodologies to develop unique solutions to your leadership challenges. SAGLC consults for corporations, institutions & governments.
Contact:
David Ayodele
+1 404-937-4911
+234 818-444-4405
2002 Summit Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30319, USA
Media Contact
David Ayodele, Sam Adeyemi Global Leadership Consultancy, +1 404 738 0333, info@samadeyemiglc.com
SOURCE Sam Adeyemi Global Leadership Consultancy