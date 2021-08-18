BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Force of Nature, the toxic-free cleaning brand that sells the only EPA registered disinfectant and multi-purpose cleaner you can make on your kitchen countertop using just salt, water & vinegar, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. magazine. The brand ranked 405 on the annual Inc. 5000. list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies, with an impressive 3-year revenue growth of 1,192 percent.
"As a small business, it's an honor to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. and is a true testament to our team's hard work and dedication", said Force of Nature Founder and CEO Sandy Posa. "This is especially meaningful for our business after the tough 2020 all companies had to endure. We are looking forward to continued growth with our planet-friendly, people-friendly products that keep homes and businesses clean and protected from germs without toxic chemicals."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Force of Nature is the maker of a patented appliance that uses electricity to convert tap water, plus a capsule of salt, water, and vinegar, into multi-purpose cleaner, deodorizer and EPA registered disinfectant that is just as effective as bleach without the toxic chemicals and fumes. It's on the EPA's list of disinfectants approved for use against SARS-SoV-2, the cause of Covid-19. It kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria and is EPA registered for disinfecting hospitals, yet is gentle enough to spray on food contact surfaces and baby toys without requiring rinsing. For more information on Force of Nature, please visit http://www.forceofnatureclean.com.
About Force of Nature
