JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and coordination, today announced the formation of its first-ever client advisory board. Although the company has achieved a revenue growth rate of 40%+ every year since 2019 while maintaining profitability, the board was created to further drive business and support Forcura's market position by validating the company's strategic direction and influencing the pipeline of product features and services.
Forcura's client advisory board consists of senior-level executives overseeing business and clinical operations or technology within leading post-acute care organizations of varying sizes across the country. Inaugural board members include:
- Brett Lansing, SVP and Chief Information Officer at AccentCare
- Cristi Covington, VP of Business Transformation & Integration at Amedisys
- Chris Corsetti, Manager of Strategy and Business Transformation at Amedisys
- Jackie Dukes, VP of Innovation & Efficiency at CommonSpirit Health at Home
- Linda Murphy, Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Concierge Home Care
- Kim Gaffey, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Gaffney Home Nursing and Hospice
- John DiCapo, VP of Operations at LHC Group
- Richard Gallo, Chief Information Officer at Liberty Home Care and Hospice
- Bob Orlando, VP of Applications & Integration Services, IT Finance & Business Operations at Visiting Nurse Service of New York
In addition to influencing product development and strategic initiatives, client advisory board members are afforded several networking opportunities to discuss best practices and experiences with peers. Board members also gain access to Forcura product and engineering teams and can participate in beta testing of new products.
"From the beginning, our success has been driven by an intimate understanding of our clients' needs and by delivering products and services designed to enhance care coordination, while reducing costs and optimizing revenues," said Annie Erstling, chief strategy officer of Forcura and executive sponsor of the client advisory board. "We're honored so many of our clients and industry leaders are aligned with our mission to empower better patient care and are investing time to help advance the post-acute sector with us."
The first in-person meeting took place Wednesday, March 9 at Forcura's headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla. Forcura leadership and client advisory board members discussed topics surrounding Forcura's three-year product strategy, market expansion plans, and the industry's biggest challenges and priorities for 2022.
Before departing, board members attended THE PLAYERS Championship with Forcura on Thursday, March 11 in Ponte Vedra at the Forcura+Corridor Tent in the Championship Club.
Members serve on the board for a minimum of one year, with a second-year option. Meetings will take place quarterly, with at least one being held in-person.
