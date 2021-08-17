JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and coordination, today announced it has been recognized with a series of awards that continue to show the company's overall growth, culture and technology achievements. All these honors have been earned in the last two months.
First, Forcura was honored by Great Place to Work as one of the Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ 2021 with a 16th place rating in the small category cohort of 100 companies. The Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ list is highly competitive, and this is Forcura's first time for this award. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies are only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
Next, Inc. Magazine ranked Forcura as No. 1765 in its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is Forcura's fifth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Finally, Forcura's Care Coordination Platform won the 2021 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Healthcare Technology Solution. The category recognizes the best solution for improving care quality, patient safety, efficiency, medical information and/or data exchange to healthcare professionals or consumers. Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for more than 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. The SIIA CODiE Awards is the industry's only peer-recognized awards program.
Craig Mandeville, founder and CEO of Forcura, says "It is an incredible honor to be recognized by all of these organizations for our culture, technology and growth," Craig states, "it shows that our future is strong and validates that the people here at Forcura can move the healthcare industry to be more patient-centric and continue to solve problems for our clients."
Forcura's Chief Strategy Officer, Annie Erstling, continues, "Forcura is focused exclusively on healthcare and is driven to innovate relentlessly with a technology platform that transforms the way healthcare organizations manage information." She concludes, "As Forcura strives for excellence, it translates to better patient care, improved cash flow and reduced administrative expenses for our customers."
About Forcura
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care via technology, analytics and a deep commitment to enabling better patient care. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration among post-acute health care organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors. Through our technology and analytics solutions, we are a step closer every day to elevating the opportunities of post-acute care. The company has received awards for Fastest Growing Company for the fifth consecutive year, Best UI/UX Design in SaaS, and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine. For more information visit http://www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.
