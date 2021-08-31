JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and coordination, today announced it was recognized by the 2021 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Awards for its care coordination solution, which was named the winner of the 'Best SaaS Product for Healthcare/Pharmaceutical' category.
"So far, 2021 has been a year of transformative growth for successful organizations, with disruptive change across most areas of business," said James Williams, Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards. "In all, the judges had an incredibly tough time picking final winners. Congratulations are due for every organization that made the shortlist, but we reserve the utmost respect for all our category winners, whose successes were clear and hard-won."
Forcura's care coordination solution integrates with seven of the top post-acute electronic health record vendors. It accelerates clients' ability to push and retrieve data directly to and from the patient chart through a cloud-based platform that digitizes and centralizes documentation. Over the years, Forcura has continuously innovated the solution with capabilities such as integrating a mobile application, e-signatures and artificial intelligence to further enhance efficiencies and outcomes.
"The SaaS Awards celebrate the commitment to innovation and excellence among the world's leading organizations, so we're honored to be listed among the top pioneers in SaaS for the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry," said Craig Mandeville, founder and CEO of Forcura. "This recognition speaks to the passion and dedication our people demonstrate as we work to transform the healthcare industry, leading the way in helping it become more patient centric."
To view the shortlist and winners of the 2021 SaaS Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-software-awards-shortlist/.
About Forcura
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care via technology, analytics and a deep commitment to enabling better patient care. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration among post-acute health care organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors. Through our technology and analytics solutions, we are a step closer every day to elevating the opportunities of post-acute care. The company has received awards for Fastest Growing Company for the fifth consecutive year, Best UI/UX Design in SaaS, and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine. For more information visit http://www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Tyler Holder, Burdette Ketchum, 904.645.6200, tholder@burdetteketchum.com
SOURCE Forcura