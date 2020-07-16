JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forcura, a healthcare technology company, today announced that it has secured a significant growth investment from Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley-based technology-focused private equity firm.
Forcura's software platform empowers post-acute healthcare providers to deliver continuity of care through streamlined workflow, referral management, and data-driven communication solutions. The post-acute care industry is a growing and essential health and social service, accounting for more than $2.7 trillion of personal health care spending according to the American Hospital Association1.
"Well-coordinated care following discharge from an acute-care setting, such as a hospital or surgery center, plays a critical role in ensuring the patient's recovery and long-term health," said Craig Mandeville, CEO and Founder of Forcura. "But coordinating patient and treatment information between various stakeholders that provide the care can be slow, cumbersome and fraught with errors – especially at a time when the patient needs the very opposite response. This care coordination problem is what Forcura was created in 2012 to solve. After a successful eight years of helping our customers solve these critical care coordination challenges, today Forcura reached another important milestone with this partnership with Accel-KKR. With its capital backing and access to the firm's deep expertise in software, we can accelerate innovation, growth and expansion to the benefit of our clients and their patients' wellbeing."
"Forcura's commitment to being the industry standard communication platform and its current foothold in the home health and hospice sectors have positioned the company to capture a significant share of the post-acute care technology market," said Park Durrett, Managing Director of Accel-KKR. "Forcura has a terrific team culture, and Craig is a well-regarded leader in the industry – we are excited to work alongside the entire Forcura team to help take the company to the next level."
"Post-acute care continues to evolve to a patient-focused, highly integrated, and mobile-centric delivery model," said Cristi Covington, Vice President of Business Process Transformation of Amedisys, a leading national home health, hospice and personal care company. "Working with Forcura has provided us a competitive advantage through technology that optimizes resources, cash flow and patient outcomes. We congratulate Craig and the Forcura team on this milestone, and we look forward to continued innovations from this company."
Forcura joins Accel-KKR's portfolio of more than 50 companies that provide mission-critical software to enterprises all over the world, including other HCIT companies such as:
- Sandata, homecare software and electronic visit verification technology
- OrthoFi, CRM and revenue-cycle management for orthodontic practices
- ESO, EHR and data-driven software suite for EMS, fire departments and hospitals
- Telcor, POCT connectivity and lab-specific revenue cycle management solutions
- Patientco, patient payment solutions for hospitals and health systems
- iMed, online health platform connecting insurers and providers in Latin America
- PointRight, advanced analytics in post-acute long-term care
About Forcura:
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care via technology, analytics and a deep commitment to enabling better patient care. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration among post-acute health care organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors. Through our technology and analytics solutions, we are a step closer every day to elevating the opportunities of post-acute care. The company has received awards for Fastest Growing Company for the fourth consecutive year, Best UI/UX Design in SaaS, and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.forcura.com/.
About Accel-KKR:
Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $9 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and IT-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across a wide range of transaction types including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with additional offices in Atlanta and London. For more, visit accel-kkr.com.
