Ford Foundation, Schmidt Futures, Open Society Foundations, The JPB Foundation, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, The Annie E. Casey Foundation, and Amalgamated Foundation Launch COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund to Support Low-Wage Workers and Families

With an aim of raising $20 million, and initial commitment of over $7 million, new rapid response fund advances direct cash support and policy responses for and with working families affected by COVID-19