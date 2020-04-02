NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forefront Telecare, Inc. (Forefront), the leader in providing behavioral telehealth to seniors and other vulnerable adults in rural communities across the United States, announced today the addition of Abhi Pardeshi as Senior Vice President of Operations and Chris Lukasiak as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. They join Forefront's Chief Information Officer Joe Degati on the executive team leading the company's Nashville operations.
Mr. Pardeshi is responsible for the company's revenue delivery, clinical quality, and client satisfaction. Prior to joining Forefront, Mr. Pardeshi served as Vice President of Operations at PhyMed Healthcare and Regional Operations Director at DaVita Healthcare.
Mr. Lukasiak is responsible for the company's sales, marketing, and customer support. Prior to joining Forefront, Mr. Lukasiak served in executive Sales leadership roles at Experian, IBM, and Allscripts.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds throughout the world and in the communities we serve throughout the U.S., our thoughts first and foremost are with those who are suffering and with the front-line caregivers of the healthcare community," said Rob Rebak, CEO, Forefront Telecare. "Our company is fortunate to be in a position to help by providing the highest quality behavioral telehealth. Adding leaders with blue-chip backgrounds like Abhi and Chris will help us continue to scale up rapidly to handle significant increases in demand."
Coronavirus Support Telehealth Program
In response to the coronavirus emergency, Forefront launched a program to help hospitals and skilled nursing facilities across 20 states mitigate the potential effects of COVID-19 on their 20 operations and families. By expanding its HIPAA-compliant video to rural facilities and families, Forefront aims to ensure local providers can continue to deliver care while self-quarantining, as well as provide a way for residents and family members to remain in contact in lieu of in-person visits. Current customers and interested parties may contact Info@fftcare.com to learn more.
About Forefront Telecare, Inc.
Forefront is a pioneer and U.S. leader in the delivery of behavioral health services via our unique HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform, which incorporates software, hardware and comprehensive clinical service protocols developed over years in the field. Our national provider network of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners and other behavioral health professionals work with Forefront to serve the behavioral health needs of our clients and our patients in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and at home. Through flexible scheduling technology, management systems and logistics support, combined with our deep behavioral health experience, Forefront is able to deliver solutions that effectively and seamlessly integrate with existing client systems and workflows.
