ORLANDO, Fla., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Legend, a proven, elite men's personal coaching organization, is choosing to make its premium online group coaching and transformational tools entirely free for at least 30 days, or through the duration of this COVID-19 crisis.
There is a different breed of man who has prepared for tough times like this, and Forge Legend specializes in training and investing in these men with a focus on faith, family, fun, fitness, and finance so that they can not only withstand these times, but conquer them and prosper.
Helmed by Kevin Voisin and Adam Smith, Forge Legend is offering immediate unlimited access to all tools, programs, and live video-based group coaching. There is no fee or upsell for these tools and personal coaching, but rather just an authentic desire to help countless men who are facing the profound and unprecedented circumstances that the Coronavirus crisis has introduced, leaving them feeling overwhelmed, scared or alone.
Both Voisin and Smith know all too well the fear many people face. Serving his community in Louisiana as a city councilman during Hurricane Katrina, Voison says, "Katrina was a different monster, and the fear people felt in Louisiana is the fear so many are feeling today."
"These are times when so many people are going to be fearful of human contact. Pain shared is pain divided," added Smith. During his time in the US Army Special Forces as a Green Beret, Smith was deployed multiple times including Afghanistan, Central/South America, and Southeast Asia.
Forge Legend is a personal and professional development company founded in 2019. The founders have come from some of the most successful businesses, fitness, and military special operations units in the United States. Forge Legend is committed to people around the world to live their own legend and dedicated to creating elite personal and professional experiences to bring leadership, mentorship, and personal growth to men, women, couples, and companies around the world. Forge Legend delivers Power, Impact and Action while embodying the credo of "Truth First - Integrity Always".
