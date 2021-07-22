Forian Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Forian Inc.)

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forian Inc. (Nasdaq:FORA), a provider of software and technology-enabled services for the healthcare and cannabis industries, will announce its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after the close of the market. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on August 12, 2021 to discuss the results. To access the conference call, from the US dial (833) 942-2345 or for International calls dial (270) 215-9807, and enter Conference ID 8092029. This information is also available on our website at www.forian.com/investors. The earnings release along with a replay of the call promptly following its conclusion will be available at the same site.

About Forian

Forian provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators and regulators. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.forian.com.

Media Contact:

Josh Vlasto

917-881-9662

forian.com

josh.vlasto@forian.com

Investor Contact:

908-824-3410

forian.com/investors

ir@forian.com

