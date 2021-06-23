ROCHELLE, Va., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NDA Partners President Earle Martin announced today that Charles T. Gombar, PhD, former Deputy Director of HIV Drugs at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has joined the firm as an Expert Consultant. Dr. Gombar is a pharmaceutical executive with extensive experience in development strategy and program management for drugs, drug delivery systems, and combination products. Prior to his position at The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he was the Senior Vice President of Program Management and Pharmaceutical Development at Endo Pharmaceuticals and Vice President of Research and Development Strategy and Business Improvement at Wyeth Research/Pfizer. He also served in project management leadership roles at Wyeth Research/Pfizer, SmithKline Beecham, Sanofi Winthrop, and Knoll Pharmaceuticals in earlier roles. Throughout his career, Dr. Gombar has played a critical role as the interface between research and development and commercial organizations and has led teams that successfully developed and commercialized six products. In addition to his industry career, he has taught courses at the Pharmaceutical Education and Research Institute (PERI), St. Joseph's University, Temple University, and Pace University. He serves as the current Course Director of the American Course on Drug Development and Regulatory Science (ACDRS) at the University of California, San Francisco.
According to Dr. Carl Peck, Manager of NDA Partners' drug development practice, "Dr. Gombar's extensive experience in program management and development strategy for drugs, drug delivery systems, and combination products make him a valuable resource to our clients who need support for their entire product development program. We are incredibly pleased to welcome him to NDA Partners as an Expert Consultant."
Dr. Gombar received his doctoral degree in pharmacology from The Albany Medical College of Union University and bachelor's degree in chemistry from Pace University. He is a member of the American Association for Cancer Research and the Drug Information Association.
About NDA Partners
NDA Partners, a ProPharma Group company, is a life sciences management consulting and contract development organization focused on providing product development and regulatory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries worldwide. The highly experienced Expert Consultants in NDA Partners include three former FDA Center Directors; the former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Science Officer at the United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP); an international team of more than 100 former pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agency senior executives; and an extensive roster of highly proficient experts in specialized areas including nonclinical development, toxicology, pharmacokinetics, CMC, medical device design control and quality systems, clinical development, regulatory submissions, and development program management. Services include product development and regulatory strategy, product development program design and management, expert consulting, functional teams, project-based solutions, and clinical trial design and management.
