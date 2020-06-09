BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a pandemic, job loss, protests drawing tear gas, looting and arrests, and an increasingly widening social divide joy may be the emotion least felt by Americans right now. Barry Shore, who is known as The Ambassador of Joy, recognizes that reality yet he still believes joy is what will rescue us. A proponent of National Joy Day on June 24, Shore says, "Joy is the glue that binds us. Joy enables us to navigate troubled seas [like police brutality, pandemics and joblessness]. It is calming."
Shore wants to encourage people to celebrate National Joy Day by building social connections to counter the ill effects of social distancing.
Certainly, if there is anyone who knows how to find joy amidst tough circumstances it is Shore, a successful serial entrepreneur with two multimillion-dollar exits and three issued patents who in 2004 became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. During the 16 years that followed, Shore has pushed himself to regain some of his functioning even as he inspires other people to see the joy in their lives. He has even become an avid swimmer post-injury and in the past 12 years has accumulated more than 7,653 miles.
In an interview, Shore can share his 11 strategies for living in joy, a process that emanates from within ourselves, and the three aspects of building joy. He can also explain ways people can bring more joy to others by …
- Making a phone call to the most difficult member of your family so that you can find the rose in the thorn
- Sending "Keep Smiling Cards" free via email (www.barryshore.com/keep-smiling) or snail mail to someone you care about on National Joy Day just as you might do on Valentine's Day
- Learning to become a joy generator in as little as 55 seconds.
- Participating in his Keep Smiling Movement. Participants are also encouraged to send a selfie with a "Keep Smiling Card" to Team@barryshore.com and can receive free cards by clicking here. Each week, a lucky participant is randomly chosen to receive a $25 gift card.
Praise for Shore
"Barry Shore lives and spreads joy … everywhere he goes. While his story is inspiring, his actions of reaching hundreds of thousands with his messages are what is creating real change. We need his words of positivity now more than ever… and our actions." — Jess Todtfeld, former producer with ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS
"There is none like the remarkable Barry Shore. Intelligence plus heart is hard to find. Barry has it all and wants more than anything to share. The world is a better place because of Barry Shore!" — Kathy Karkula, development director, Special Olympics of Minnesota
"My world changed when Barry gave me a Keep Smiling Card. Since then we co-founded the Keep Smiling Movement which has touched and helped millions around the world" — Ken Rochon, Celebrity Photographer
"Positive mental health is the necessary ingredient in living well. Barry brings a special 'spice' to the mixture of smiling, hope and joy. Together we are MAD: Making A Difference everyday." ---Andrea Miller, national director, Keep Smiling Movement
About Barry Shore
Barry Shore is a motivational, keynote speaker and host of the weekly radio show-podcast "The Joy of Living." He is the founder of the JOY of Living Institute. He has been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox and in O Magazine, Forbes, Daily Herald, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and MarketWatch. His podcast has been downloaded nearly two million times in 16 months. His upcoming book is Stress Kills … Joy Heals.
