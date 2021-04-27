CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) Watson Health today announced its 2021 Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® and 15 Top Health Systems award winners, naming the top-performing hospitals and health systems in the U.S. This year's ranking of top hospitals introduces a measure of hospitals' contributions to community health with a focus on equity, along with measures of clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience, and financial health.
A team of experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, developed the measure of hospital contributions to community health with a focus on equity. For the ranking, hospitals were surveyed across three components: 1) assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care; 2) identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs; and 3) focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress. Hospitals received credit for meeting a certain number of best practice standards in each component as part of the survey scoring and the new measure led to a change in ranking for more than one-third of the 100 hospitals.
"Hospitals save lives both by caring for individuals who are sick and by working to keep their communities healthy," said Joshua M. Sharfstein, MD, Vice Dean for Public Health Practice and Community Engagement and Director of the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "By recognizing hospital excellence in community health with a focus on equity, IBM Watson Health is helping advance the broad and urgent mission of healthcare in the twenty-first century."
"We are proud to bring forward this first assessment of hospital contributions to community health as a way to help hospitals identify and eliminate gaps in their programs, provide equitable quality care, and address health disparities," said Irene Dankwa-Mullan, MD, MPH, Chief Health Equity Officer and Deputy Chief Health officer at IBM Watson Health. "We believe that including a community measure as part of the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals ranking can help begin the process of change and improvement across the hospital community."
The goal of the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals and IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems lists is to identify top performing hospitals and health systems and deliver insights that may help healthcare organizations focus their improvement initiatives on achieving consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance. The studies used to determine the lists are based on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational, and patient satisfaction metrics and data.
Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® List
Compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on performance indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare-associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability, and ratings from patients. Additionally, performance by these 100 hospitals, when extrapolated to all Medicare inpatients, could result in:
- More than 79,000 additional lives saved in the hospital;
- More than 44,000 additional patients being complication-free;
- More than $10.1 billion in inpatient costs saved; and
- More than 34,000 fewer discharged patients readmitted within 30 days.
To determine the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, IBM Watson Health researchers evaluated 2,675 short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals. All research was based on the following public data sets: Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MEDPAR) data, and data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare website. Hospitals do not apply for awards, and winners do not pay to market this honor.
In addition to the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, select hospitals were also recognized as Everest Award winners. These are hospitals that earned the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list designation and had the highest rates of improvement during a five-year period.
IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems List
As compared to their peer health systems, the hospitals included on the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list had better results on performance indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and patient experience. These include lower inpatient mortality rates and fewer patient complications, considering patient severity; care that resulted in fewer healthcare-associated infections; lower 30-day readmission rates; shorter lengths of stay; faster emergency care; higher scores on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience: and lower episode-of-care expenses for the in-hospital through aftercare process. Additionally, performance by these 15 health systems, when extrapolated to all Medicare inpatients, could result in:
- Approximately 66,000 additional lives saved;
- More than 22,000 additional patients being complication-free;
- Healthcare-associated infections being reduced by 15 percent; and
- Patients spending 31 fewer minutes in hospital emergency departments, per visit.
To determine the hospitals included on the IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list, IBM Watson Health researchers evaluated 324 health systems and 2,522 hospitals that are members of health systems. All research was based on the following public data sets: Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MEDPAR) data, and data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare website. Health systems do not apply for awards, and winners do not pay to market this honor.
Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals List (by category)
* Denotes Everest Award winner
Major Teaching Hospitals
Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
Southfield, MI
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
Temple, TX
Baylor University Medical Center*
Dallas, TX
Emory University Hospital Midtown
Atlanta, GA
Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Grand Rapids, MI
Morristown Medical Center
Morristown, NJ
NorthShore University HealthSystem
Evanston, IL
Riverside Methodist Hospital
Columbus, OH
Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
Hartford, CT
Spectrum Health Hospitals
Grand Rapids, MI
St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital
Ann Arbor, MI
St. Luke's University Hospital - Bethlehem
Bethlehem, PA
University Hospital
Madison, WI
University of Utah Hospital
Salt Lake City, UT
UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg*
Harrisburg, PA
Teaching Hospitals
Aspirus Wausau Hospital
Wausau, WI
Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center
Sioux Falls, SD
Banner - University Medical Center South*
Tucson, AZ
Brandon Regional Hospital
Brandon, FL
Grand Strand Medical Center
Myrtle Beach, SC
HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Ctr
Scottsdale, AZ
LDS Hospital
Salt Lake City, UT
McKay-Dee Hospital
Ogden, UT
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Rogers, AR
Methodist Hospital
Saint Louis Park, MN
Missouri Baptist Medical Center*
Saint Louis, MO
Morton Plant Hospital
Clearwater, FL
Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Westerville, OH
Orlando Regional Medical Center
Orlando, FL
Redmond Regional Medical Center
Rome, GA
Rose Medical Center
Denver, CO
Saint Joseph Hospital
Denver, CO
Sentara Leigh Hospital
Norfolk, VA
Sky Ridge Medical Center
Lone Tree, CO
St. Mark's Hospital*
Salt Lake City, UT
The Medical Center of Aurora
Aurora, CO
UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital
Fort Collins, CO
UH Geauga Medical Center
Chardon, OH
United Hospital Center
Bridgeport, WV
Wesley Medical Center
Wichita, KS
Large Community Hospitals
AdventHealth Daytona Beach*
Daytona Beach, FL
AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Shawnee Mission, KS
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
Medford, OR
Edward Hospital
Naperville, IL
El Camino Hospital*
Mountain View, CA
Elmhurst Hospital*
Elmhurst, IL
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital
Pinehurst, NC
Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital*
Sugar Land, TX
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital*
Houston, TX
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK
Mission Regional Medical Center*
Mission, TX
Olathe Medical Center
Olathe, KS
Parkridge Medical Center*
Chattanooga, TN
Piedmont Fayette Hospital
Fayetteville, GA
Silver Cross Hospital
New Lenox, IL
St. Clair Hospital
Pittsburgh, PA
St. David's Medical Center*
Austin, TX
St. Joseph's Hospital
Tampa, FL
St. Vincent's Medical Center Southside
Jacksonville, FL
TriStar Centennial Medical Center*
Nashville, TN
Medium Community Hospitals
AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
Baptist Medical Center Beaches
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi
Oxford, MS
CHI Health Lakeside
Omaha, NE
Dublin Methodist Hospital
Dublin, OH
East Liverpool City Hospital
East Liverpool, OH
Englewood Community Hospital
Englewood, FL
Fairview Park Hospital
Dublin, GA
Maple Grove Hospital
Maple Grove, MN
McLaren Northern Michigan
Petoskey, MI
Mercy Iowa City
Iowa City, IA
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center
Dubuque, IA
Orlando South Lake Hospital*
Clermont, FL
Reston Hospital Center
Reston, VA
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center*
Reno, NV
Sentara RMH Medical Center
Harrisonburg, VA
St. Luke's Anderson Campus
Easton, PA
St. Vincent's Medical Center Clay County
Middleburg, FL
TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center
Hendersonville, TN
Wooster Community Hospital
Wooster, OH
Small Community Hospitals
American Fork Hospital
American Fork, UT
Ashley Regional Medical Center
Vernal, UT
Banner Ironwood Medical Center
San Tan Valley, AZ
Baptist Health - Hot Spring County*
Malvern, AR
Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital
Saint Louis, MO
Bartow Regional Medical Center
Bartow, FL
Buffalo Hospital
Buffalo, MN
Cedar City Hospital
Cedar City, UT
Coshocton Regional Medical Center
Coshocton, OH
Fort Memorial Hospital
Fort Atkinson, WI
Hill Country Memorial Hospital
Fredericksburg, TX
Lehigh Regional Medical Center*
Lehigh Acres, FL
Lone Peak Hospital*
Draper, UT
Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital*
Tiffin, OH
Parkview Whitley Hospital
Columbia City, IN
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
Ontario, OR
Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Zeeland, MI
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Centralia
Centralia, IL
St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital
Chelsea, MI
St. Luke's Miners Campus
Coaldale, PA
IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems List (by category)
Large Health Systems
Allina Health
Minneapolis, MN
Avera Health
Sioux Falls, SD
HCA Continental Division/HealthONE
Denver, CO
Mayo Clinic
Rochester, MN
Sentara Healthcare
Norfolk, VA
Medium Health Systems
Edward-Elmhurst Health
Naperville, IL
HealthPartners
Bloomington, MN
Main Line Health
Bryn Mawr, PA
St. Luke's Health System
Boise, ID
St. Luke's University Health Network
Bethlehem, PA
Small Health Systems
Asante
Medford, OR
Aspirus
Wausau, WI
Genesis Health System
Davenport, IA
MountainStar Healthcare
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Saint Alphonsus Health System
Boise, ID
About the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® List
The Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list is determined using independent and objective research to analyze hospital and health system performance. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry.
About the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® Program
The IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals Program's annual studies result in the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list, Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list and IBM Watson Health 15 Top Health Systems list. Organizations do not apply or pay for this honor or pay to promote their award. Award-winning hospitals and health systems serve as a model of excellence for the industry. Visit http://www.100tophospitals.com/ for more information.
About IBM Watson Health
IBM Watson Health is a data, analytics, and technology partner for the health industry. Supported by the innovation of IBM and intelligence of Watson, we are committed to helping build smarter health ecosystems. Through the combination of our deep industry expertise in health, data and analytics, actionable insights, and reputation for security and trust, Watson Health is working together with its clients and partners to help them achieve simpler processes, better care insights, faster breakthroughs, and improved experiences for people around the world. Learn more at https://www.ibm.com/watson-health.
