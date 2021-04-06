TORONTO, Apr. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The COVID pandemic has had a tremendous impact on clinical development. This is reflected in a decrease in the number of new oncology clinical trials launched, as well as a drop in the number of patients who enrolled in trials. The conduct of oncology clinical trials changed as well, pivoting to ensure the safety of patients, clinical researchers and staff, and adjusting for major travel restrictions. However, the disruption resulted in the opportunity for a change in how clinical trials are conducted – a change that had been long discussed but not put into action. How will oncology clinical trials be strengthened as a result?
Join for this free webinar with Synteract's Deb Kientop, Vice President, Strategic Development, Oncology, for an insightful webinar on April 27, 2021 at 11AM EDT (4pm BST/UK).
After the webinar, participants will have a stronger strategy for tackling oncology studies that will keep their trials running in the post-pandemic environment.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Forward-Focused Oncology: Applying Lessons Learned from COVID to Strengthen Oncology Clinical Trials.
