FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bridge To A Cure Foundation, leading advocate for childhood cancer cures, announces the September, 2021 release of "We've Had Enough," an emotive two-minute video created to inform and inspire public support for accelerating cures for childhood cancer.
The video, produced in partnership with the Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) and the Pediatric Cancer Data Commons (PCDC), highlights the historic lack of progress toward childhood cancer cures, its impact on families, the immediate need for new breakthroughs, and the systemic approach that Bridge To A Cure Foundation and its partners are taking to remove barriers and accelerate scientific research.
The solutions proffered in the video take a systemic approach to removing the barriers that impede progress among the nation's bright and dedicated community of childhood cancer oncologists, scientists, and researchers. They include the development of a robust, easily accessible national childhood cancer database; the creation of clinical trial protocols developed exclusively for children; and formation of new, desperately needed funding streams to advance the pace of childhood cancer research.
Robert Martin, Founder of Bridge To A Cure Foundation, lost his granddaughter Clara to a form of brain cancer at just six years of age in 2017. "We created this powerful call-to-action video to grab the attention of a public that is inundated with marketing messages every day, because in the last 50 years, only four drugs have been developed specifically for use in children with cancer, and there has never been a single drug developed for brain tumors — the deadliest form of childhood cancer," Martin lamented. "Cancer remains the number one cause of death by disease among children. Bridge To A Cure Foundation and our partners are implementing a unique, multifaceted plan to fully equip the childhood cancer research community with the data and funding they need to succeed."
"We've Had Enough" video production was underwritten thanks to the financial and in-kind generosity of foundation donors and the creative community.
View the video at bridgetoacure.org.
ABOUT BRIDGE TO A CURE FOUNDATION
Bridge To A Cure Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, advocates to unite and transform the pediatric cancer research community to reduce the childhood cancer death rate 50% by 2030. For more information visit bridgetoacure.org.
ABOUT CHILDREN'S BRAIN TUMOR NETWORK
The Children's Brain Tumor Network (CBTN) is dedicated to driving innovative discovery, pioneering new treatments, and accelerating open science to improve health for all children and young adults diagnosed with a brain tumor. Learn more at cbtn.org.
ABOUT PEDIATRIC CANCER DATA COMMONS
The Pediatric Cancer Data Commons (PCDC) at the University of Chicago brings together clinical, genomic, and imaging data from institutions around the world that are working alongside us to transform pediatric cancer research and outcomes. Details available at commons.cri.uchicago.edu/pcdc/.
Media Contact
Lauren Nutter, Bridge To A Cure Foundation, 8774602873, lnutter@bridgetoacure.org
SOURCE Bridge To A Cure Foundation