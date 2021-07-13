GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --- Employers Health Network (EHN) announced today that Blake Allison, executive vice president, will become chief executive officer effective July 1, 2021. Founder and CEO, Orlo "Spike" Dietrich, will assume a new role as founder, strategic advisor, and remain a board member of EHNexus (EHN's parent company), while continuing to take part in the strategic direction of EHN. With this transition, Allison brings almost 20 years of experience in the healthcare and provider system industries.
"Having been involved with starting and managing healthcare companies for almost 40 years, I will say with the utmost confidence that Blake is one of the most exceptional executives I have known, with deep experience leading provider systems. EHN is in very good hands," said Spike Dietrich.
Dietrich launched EHN in 2015 alongside Russell Burks, co-founder, chief financial officer, and board member, with the firm conviction to fulfill a critical need in the market by bringing self-funded employers and medical providers together as true partners. Structured around a fully transparent infrastructure, Dietrich and Burks aimed to form these partnerships as complete benefit product solutions that focus on the highest quality care and offer a benefit structure that employees and their families can rely on with the highest degree of certainty. In 2021, EHN experienced rapid growth with movement into several new markets, driven by both the EHN health system and their employer partners.
Russell Burks noted, "Blake has excellent executive leadership skills and has facilitated true integration with our provider partners, including participation in EHN's care management programs. He brings a level of energy and focus that is infectious. We are delighted that he accepted the CEO position."
Blake Allison stated, "EHN was founded on the mission of bringing high performing healthcare providers and employers closer together across a transparent infrastructure to drive innovation in support of high value healthcare. The company continues on that mission today, and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue to move our company forward towards new growth opportunities. EHN has developed a team of industry leaders across all areas of healthcare and I am grateful to Spike, Russ, and the entire board, as well as our team, for the true privilege to serve as CEO. We are excited about our future and look forward to impacting healthcare in the local community in a positive way."
Prior to joining EHN in 2020, Allison served as chief executive officer for Southeastern Health Partners in Greenville, South Carolina and as chief operating officer at Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area.
About EHN
Employers Health Network (EHN) provides comprehensive healthcare plans, which allow employers to provide exceptional quality healthcare benefits at the lowest possible cost. Our plans connect employees directly with the best quality healthcare providers and our fully transparent pricing allows customers to see, understand and control their healthcare benefit spending.
For more information, visit http://www.employershealthnetwork.com
EHN
