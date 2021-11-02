ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys Andy Cash, David Krugler, Alwyn Fredericks and Phil Henry from the law firm of Cash Krugler Fredericks were recently recognized in the latest edition of Best Lawyers in America. Cash, Krugler and Fredericks were each recognized for their work in the area of Personal Injury, while Henry was named to the list of honorees for Medical Malpractice. In addition to being recognized as a top Personal Injury attorney, Fredericks was named the Atlanta Products Liability Attorney of the Year.
The Best Lawyers designation is one of the most respected inside and outside of the legal industry because it is based on a peer review criterion that is "designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical region and legal practice area." This is the 40th year that Best Lawyers in America has released its list of the legal profession's most accomplished and respected attorneys.
CKF partner, Shane Bartlett, believes the honor illustrates the unwavering commitment his colleagues have to obtaining justice for clients facing the most challenging circumstances. "Our firm was built on a commitment to do everything necessary within the legal system to bring justice to our clients and their families after a tragic event," said Bartlett. "The Best Lawyers honor is a testament to what our firm stands for and the passion that encompasses these four leaders as well as our entire legal team."
This is not the first time this year that members of Cash Krugler Fredericks have been recognized for excellence in the practice of law. In May, the firm was named Best Personal Injury Law Firm in the annual Daily Report "Best Of" edition, an honor based on the voting of attorneys and legal professionals in Georgia. In addition, six of the firm's attorneys were again recognized by Georgia Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters publication that honors less than 6% of those licensed to practice law in Georgia.
About Cash Krugler Fredericks:
The attorneys at Cash Krugler Fredericks bring over 180 years of combined experience to each client's case. The firm has obtained significant verdicts and settlements on behalf of injury victims and their families across the country, and continues to be regarded as one of the top law firms in the U.S. The firm specializes in cases involving defective products, medical malpractice, elevator/escalator accidents, brain and spinal cord injuries, wrongful death claims, as well as serious car, truck and motorcycle accident cases, among others.
