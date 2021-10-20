VIENNA, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Tinnitus Association elected four members to its board of directors to further advance its mission to improve evidence-based tinnitus treatments, educate healthcare providers on tinnitus management, and research potential cures. The ATA is the nation's only nonprofit dedicated exclusively to improving the lives of approximately 26 million adults in the United States with tinnitus, a chronic condition often referred to as ringing in the ears.
"We were pleased to receive applications from exceptional candidates who understand and empathize with those who experience tinnitus," said David Hadley, ATA board chair. "Our new board members represent a group of people who are highly motivated to support the mission with their time and expertise. We are honored to have them join us."
The ATA Board of Directors guides the organization in its efforts to provide guidance on tinnitus management, educate physicians and other healthcare providers on evidence-based tinnitus treatments and management tools, and fund international research initiatives aimed at curing and treating tinnitus.
Newly Elected ATA Board Members:
Sara K. Downs, AuD, is the owner of Hearing Wellness Center and Tinnitus Treatment Center in Duluth, MN. Dr. Downs oversees tinnitus treatment services and provides audiological services to patients using a holistic approach that incorporates nutrition, communication coaching, and self-care techniques into traditional treatment regimens. "Tinnitus patients want and need a holistic approach that takes into account the physical, mental and emotional effects of their condition, particularly since there is no cure at this time," she said. Dr. Downs earned her Doctor of Audiology from Salus University, PA, and her MS in audiology from Idaho State University. She also has an MBA from the College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, MN.
Fatima T. Husain, PhD, is a Full Professor in the Department of Speech and Hearing Science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She is the newly elected chair of the ATA's Scientific Advisory Committee, which consists of 13 of the world's top tinnitus researchers who advise the ATA Board of Directors on research funding. Dr. Husain is a leading researcher in the area of tinnitus and the brain. She has authored or co-authored more than 30 articles on tinnitus and hearing loss (over 50 in total) in scientific journals. "The ATA plays a vital role in supporting people with tinnitus and the scientists who are looking for cures for the condition," Dr. Husain said. "I have focused much of my research on how tinnitus affects neural networks, so I am pleased to offer my insights and perspective to the ATA Scientific Advisory Committee and its Board." She earned her PhD in Cognitive and Neural Systems from Boston University and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders, National Institutes of Health.
Brian Lofman, PhD, is the dean of Institutional Planning, Research and Effectiveness for Hartnell College, CA. Dr. Lofman has extensive experience in strategic planning, membership building, grant-seeking, and fundraising. "The ATA advocates for scientific research toward a potential cure for tinnitus and for recognition of the multifaceted needs of the whole patient, most of whom desperately seek affirmation and quality care. I am honored to serve." He earned a PhD in Marketing from University of Bradford in England, and an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Lofman is an active member of the ATA, engaging in virtual support group meetings to learn more about self-advocacy as someone who experiences tinnitus.
Julie L. Prutsman, AuD, is a third-generation hearing instrument specialist/audiologist dedicated to family-owned audiology practices. "I grew up around audiologists and understand that every patient is different, so I strive to stay abreast of new research and new options for treatment," Dr. Prutsman said. She is the president and owner of eight Sound Relief Hearing Centers in Denver, Co., and Phoenix, AZ. She has expertise in developing private audiology practices that positively impact patients' lives and manages 14 audiologists who specialize in treating tinnitus, decreased sound tolerance, and hearing loss. She earned her Doctor of Audiology from Salus University, PA, and her Master of Arts Degree in Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences from the University of Colorado, Boulder.
About the ATA
The core purpose of the American Tinnitus Association is to promote relief, prevent, and find cures for tinnitus, evidenced by its core values of compassion, credibility, and responsibility.
The leading cause of tinnitus is exposure to loud sound that damages an individual's auditory system; the second leading cause is head or neck trauma. Tinnitus also is the leading service-connected disability for U.S. veterans.
The ATA is almost exclusively funded by individual donors to fulfill its mission. Please donate and/or consider becoming a member so the ATA can continue to improve the quality of life for those living with tinnitus and to educate the public on its prevention.
If your tinnitus is causing you concern, getting help is crucial. Call the ATA at 1-800-634-8978, if you need general guidance on tinnitus management and finding qualified healthcare providers for care.
