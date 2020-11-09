Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, the first and only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star hotel on Hawaii Island, announces one-of-a-kind Summer 2016 programming, proving a wealth of activities and opportunities for guests to learn, explore and train. The series of diverse offerings has been created to provide guests with even more ways to celebrate their passions this summer season. Programming includes: The Dave Scott Triathlon Experience, Camp Manitou at Hualalai, Wild Wellness Retreats, La Dolce Vita,The Joe McNallay Photography Workshop and The Hawaii Master Artists Series. http://www.fourseasons.com/hualalai/new-for-summer-2016.html (PRNewsFoto/Four Seasons Resort Hualalai)