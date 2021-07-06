NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The period after a mother gives birth is one of the most critical parts of the motherhood journey. This time is medically known as the "Fourth Trimester," and refers to the first 12 weeks post-delivery of a new baby and lasts up to one year. No matter the socio-economic standing, during this stage every mother will be at the most vulnerable--both physically and mentally.
As important as this timeline is to a mother's healing and wellbeing, the phrase Fourth Trimester is not in the dictionary and is not formally recognized outside of the maternal medical field. This leaves new mothers in the dark about what they will need to recover. Nana Eyeson-Akiwowo and Marcia Cole, co-founders of social impact maternal wellness company, Fourth Phase, along with Sami Amundsen, and Kristen Wade, co-founders of Birth Halo, a one-stop-shop for evidence-based postpartum services, want to change that.
"The Fourth Trimester is one of the most crucial journeys a mother will take no matter if it's the first, second, third, or fourth child," says Eyeson-Akiwowo. "Yet nearly all new mothers are ill-prepared and this impacts how well they are able to recover emotionally, mentally, and physically postpartum."
The research done by both Birth Halo and Fourth Phase highlights the maternal health gap that exists in America. "How women and families are supported perinatally and especially during the Fourth Trimester impacts generations," explains Amundsen, a Postpartum Registered Nurse. "Having the term added to all dictionaries represents a small, yet, significant step in improving maternal and pediatric health outcomes."
Over the past year, both Fourth Phase and Birth Halo conducted surveys and focus groups with over 250 new moms, Doulas and Midwives. In Fourth Phase's focus groups of over 100 moms, more than 90% of the women said that what really happens during the Fourth Trimester is the least discussed between them and their doctors--and between other moms. Birth Halo's research concurred. "More than 78% of moms we surveyed did not feel as if they had sufficient postpartum support," explains Wade. "The lack of emphasis on the Fourth Trimester is most likely part of the problem. Focusing on birth recovery with support from professionals can go a long way in helping improve outcomes for postpartum women in America."
This is why they joined together to launch the #ADDFOURTHTRIMESTER campaign. "We are committed to mothers being well-informed, which includes advocating for recognizing, defining, and normalizing all aspects of a mother's birthing and post-natal experiences," says Cole. "Supporting mothers means supporting societies, and we are here for it," adds Amundsen.
Here's how you can support the #ADDFOURTHTRIMESTER dictionary campaign. Sign the petition on Change.org, share with family and friends and help validate the after birth experience of every mother.
