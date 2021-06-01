TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highly effective biotherapeutics, such as monoclonal antibodies (MAb), proteins and nucleic acids, are unable to enter the cell and reach their cellular target. This leaves a vast number of potential therapeutic targets untapped, many of which are "undruggable" by conventional methods. To overcome this problem, we have advanced a platform technology, referred to as FOX Three™, which has unprecedented capability to rapidly identify peptidic molecular guidance systems (MGSs). Identified MGSs home onto desired cell types and deliver payloads to discrete subcellular locations within those cells. This provides a level of cellular targeting that is not available with current technologies.
FOX Three utilizes highly diverse, phage-displayed peptide libraries to rapidly identify MGSs. It can be applied to any cell type, regardless of our knowledge about the molecular features of that cell, producing lead MGSs in 4-6 weeks. Selected MGSs are readily engineered for optimal performance. Furthermore, we have demonstrated that MGSs can deliver virtually any cargo inside the target cells, regardless of size or composition. We have identified greater than 40 MGSs that target differing cell types ranging from cancer to cardiomyocytes.
Register for this webinar to hear the FOX Three platform presented, focusing on our approach to identify, optimize and characterize MGSs. Examples of MGS conjugates for guided delivery of nucleic acids (ASO and siRNA) and proteins (Mab and Toxins) will be discussed.
Join Kathlynn Brown, Senior Director, Macromolecular Biosciences, SRI International, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit FOX Three Molecular Guidance System: A Novel Platform for Targeted Intracellular Delivery of Biotherapeutics.
