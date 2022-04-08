Susan B. Fox, DO, is fellowship trained in vascular medicine and boarded in vascular medicine and venous disease (phlebology). As owner of South Florida's Fox Vein & Laser Experts, she reports seeing a 30% increase in clients treated with ultrasound-guided foam sclerotherapy using an effective product called Varithena.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Susan B. Fox, DO, fellowship trained in vascular medicine and boarded in vascular medicine and venous disease (phlebology), today announced that Fox Vein & Laser Experts, located in Broward County, Florida, is seeing a 30% increase in the last six months from patients benefiting from foam sclerotherapy, a highly safe and effective therapy for varicose veins. Foam sclerotherapy often uses ultrasound to guide the procedure.
Fox Vein & Laser Experts treats varicose veins with Varithena, an FDA-cleared product that uses a proprietary foam when treating large varicose veins. Varithena has proven effective in improving the appearance of varicose veins and relieving the pressure and heaviness felt in the leg(s) of people suffering from venous insufficiency. This minimally invasive treatment involves injecting a microfoam into the affected vein that causes that vein to close so that blood reroutes to healthier veins. The treated vein dissolves and eventually naturally absorbs by the body and disappears.
"Varithena is a highly effective product that greatly benefits our patients," said Susan B. Fox, DO, owner of Fox Vein & Laser Experts in Broward County, Florida. "Prime candidates for foam sclerotherapy are those who have had prior endovenous laser treatments or who experience the symptoms of heavy legs due to swelling, edema, soreness, or tiredness."
Foam sclerotherapy is a quick and easy treatment option for varicose veins. It can be performed in less than an hour, and most people can resume normal activities the same day. After an injection of Varithena, patients are advised to elevate the leg and perform the pointing and flexing of toes 50 times to ensure the flushing of fluid through the leg.
There is no need for incisions or stitches, and most patients will see results after only a single treatment. In clinical trials, only 4% of patients reported feeling pain at the injection or application site.
Fox Vein & Laser Experts performs a consultation to determine whether a patient is a good candidate for the treatment before scheduling an appointment. The typical candidate is someone experiencing symptoms like leg swelling, aching, soreness, tiredness, or ulcerations and sores due to venous insufficiency.
Varithena is covered by most insurance plans, including Medicare, however coverage may depend on symptoms and severity of each individual case.
About Fox Vein & Laser Experts
Fox Vein & Laser Experts is known for being a top vein clinic in South Florida, performing thousands of vein procedures resulting in successful vein removal and treatment of venous conditions. The office offers a variety of aesthetic procedures as well, including facials, injections, body shaping, and cosmetic sclerotherapy.
Fox Vein & Laser Experts has two locations in Hollywood and Pembroke Pines, Florida. For more information about Fox Vein & Laser Experts and the services offered, please visit its website or call Fox Vein & Laser Experts at 954-627-1045.
