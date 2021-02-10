NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 65 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the opening of FPC of Cartersville, (Greater Atlanta Area) GA. Owned by Grant Scott, FPC of Cartersville will specialize in Healthcare Administration and Medical Practice Management.
Grant has an extensive background in healthcare working both as a Medical Consultant and Medical Practice Manager. Grant was the Founder and President of Accord Healthcare Consulting where he oversaw services for companies including RCM (Revenue Cycle Management), Billing and Management services, managed care contract negotiations, conflict resolution and hospital relations. Prior to that, Grant held senior-level positions at companies such as Abeo, American Anesthesiology and JLR Medical Group. Grant received his Master's Degree in Psychology from Rollins College and graduated from Bryan College, with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and Psychology.
Grant will be overseeing projects that include executive search, custom talent acquisition projects, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping and succession planning.
On why Grant chose to join the FPC network he said, "Everything about who I am and what I've done professionally thus far has been to prepare me for owning a FPC franchise. I am excited and passionate about introducing top-shelf healthcare executive/management talent to the best employers in the healthcare market. The healthcare executive/managerial job market is poised to soar. Come soar with the eagles!"
"We are very excited to have Grant join the FPC family. He is a successful entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in the Healthcare industry. Grant has an established network of high-quality talent and has spent years fostering relationships with leading medical and healthcare companies. I am certain that under his leadership, FPC of Cartersville will operate successfully, matching the right candidates with the right opportunity," said Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC of Cartersville at (407) 461-9899, via email gscott@fpccartersville.com
at or visit http://www.fpcnational.com/fpc-cartersville
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 65 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes' prestigious annual list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
