INTRODUCTION
Drug discovery and development is a complex and tedious process that requires a significant amount of resources and capital investment (~USD 2.6 billion). In fact, on an average, the journey from the establishment of initial proof-of-concept to commercial launch, is estimated to take around 10-12 years. , However, only a small fraction of early stage therapeutic candidates are able to make it past preclinical testing, into clinical evaluation. Further, even fewer clinical stage candidates are eventually approved for commercialization. Given the growing complexity in drug discovery research, the overall expenditure on pharmaceutical / biotechnology R&D has steadily increased over time. Specifically, in 2019, R&D spending was estimated to be around USD 182 billion, with more than 16,000 drug molecules evaluated during the course of the whole year. The industry is presently under tremendous pressure to not only identify ways to mitigate the risks of failure of drug discovery programs, but also to meet the expectations / medical needs of a growing patient population.
Despite its many advantages, high-throughput screening (HTS) is an expensive process and pharmacological leads generated via this process have been associated with high attrition rates during preclinical development. In addition, this approach is also limited in terms of the number of compounds that can be developed and stored in compound libraries. , Fragment-based drug discovery (FBDD), is a relatively new hit screening approach. which has been shown to offer a number of benefits, including a cost advantage and the potential to enable the generation of hits with improved physiochemical properties, over HTS. In this context, it is worth highlighting that three marketed drugs, namely Vemurafenib (ZELBORAF®), Venetoclax (VENCLEXTA®), and Erdafitinib (BALVERSA™), originated from fragment-based library screens. Nearly 40 candidates discovered via the FBDD approach are in clinical trials. , , In fact, currently, over 50% of discovery projects are estimated to be using the FBDD approach, which uses biophysical techniques such as X ray crystallography and nuclear magnetic resonance. Further, the availability of bespoke fragment collections designed against individual biological targets / target families is expected to facilitate the discovery of potent pharmaceutical leads against more challenging targets, such as protein-protein interactions and allosteric sites on enzymes.
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
The "Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Library and Service Providers, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of this approach over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:
• A detailed review of the overall landscape of fragment-based drug discovery library and service providers along with the information on type of product (library and technology), type of service offered (fragment screening and fragment optimization), type of technique used (X-ray crystallography, nuclear magnetic resonance, surface plasmon resonance, and other screening techniques), other services offered (target identification / validation, hit identification, hit-to-lead / lead generation, lead optimization), and end user (industry, academia, and contract research organizations).
• Elaborate profiles of the companies providing libraries and services for fragment-based drug discovery (shortlisted on the basis of the service portfolio and number of fragment screening techniques offered). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), fragment-based library and service portfolio, information on other drug discovery services, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
• An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, product development and commercialization agreements, commercialization agreements, distribution and supply agreements, product integration agreements, service agreements, and other relevant types of deals.
• A detailed analysis on acquisition targets, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of the companies that have acquired other firms since 2015, and offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.
• An insightful competitiveness analysis of fragment-based drug discovery library and service providers, based on supplier power (based on the years of experience of service provider) and key specifications, such as number of fragment libraries and number of screening techniques.
• An analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with the use of fragment-based drug discovery approach.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for fragment-based drug discovery library and services, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as annual number of drug discovery projects, outsourcing profile, and adoption of fragment-based drug discovery approach, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of technique (X-ray crystallography, nuclear magnetic resonance, surface plasmon resonance and other screening techniques), [B] type of service (library screening, fragment screening and fragment optimization), [C] end user (industry players and non-industry players), and [D] key geographical regions (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific / rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.
The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:
• Jean-Yves Ortholand, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Edelris
• Björn Walse, Chief Executive Officer, SARomics Biostructures
All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
The data presented in this report has been gathered via primary and secondary research. For most of our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice, and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.
The secondary sources of information include:
• Annual reports
• Investor presentations
• SEC filings
• Industry databases
• News releases from company websites
• Government policy documents
• Industry analysts' views
CHAPTER OUTLINES
Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the market for fragment-based drug discovery and its likely evolution in the short-mid-term and long term.
Chapter 3 provides an introduction to the process of drug discovery and development. In addition, the chapter focuses on the concept of fragment-based drug discovery, highlighting its key advantages and drawbacks. It also features a brief discussion on the opportunities and the likely future trends in this field.
Chapter 4 provides a detailed overview of the current market landscape of fragment-based drug discovery, including information on library and service providers, type of product (library and technology), type of service offered (fragment screening and fragment optimization), type of technique used (X-ray crystallography, nuclear magnetic resonance, surface plasmon resonance, and other screening techniques), other services offered (target identification / validation, hit identification, hit-to-lead / lead generation and lead optimization) and end user (industry players and non-industry players).
Chapter 5 includes detailed profiles of the companies providing library and services for fragment-based drug discovery (shortlisted on the basis of the service portfolio and number of fragment screening techniques offered). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), fragment-based library and service portfolio, information on other drug discovery services, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
Chapter 6 features an elaborate analysis of the partnerships that have been inked among various stakeholders in this domain, during 2015-2020. It includes a brief description of partnership models (such as research and development agreements, mergers and acquisitions, product development and commercialization agreements, distribution and supply agreements, service alliances, and commercialization agreements) adopted by the stakeholders.
Chapter 7 provides a detailed acquisition target analysis, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of the companies that have acquired other firms since 2015, and offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.
Chapter 8 provides an insightful competitiveness analysis of fragment-based drug discovery library and service providers, featuring a two-dimensional scatter plot representation. It highlights the key players in this domain, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of service provider) and key specifications, such as number of fragment libraries and number of screening techniques.
Chapter 9 provides an analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with the use of fragment-based drug discovery approach.
Chapter 10 features an elaborate market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of fragment-based drug discovery market till the year 2030. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented on the basis [A] type of technique (X-ray crystallography, nuclear magnetic resonance, surface plasmon resonance and other screening techniques), [B] type of service (library screening, fragment screening and fragment optimization), [C] end user (industry players and non-industry players), and [D] key geographical regions (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific / rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.
Chapter 11 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented a brief overview of the companies and details of our conversations held with Jean-Yves Ortholand (Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Edelris) and Björn Walse (Chief Executive Officer, SARomics Biostructures).
Chapter 12 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it captures the evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of this segment of the fragment-based drug discovery industry.
Chapter 13 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.
Chapter 14 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.
