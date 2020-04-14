LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frame, a digital mental health company, announced the launch of its platform today that aims to redefine the traditional therapy experience by making therapy more approachable, accessible and customizable. The new holistic platform connects people with therapists on their own terms and timeline through interactive, therapist-led digital workshops, or via one-on-one matches for video or in-person sessions with certified therapists.
The platform offers two core services to its users: Frame Workshops and Frame Therapy. Frame Workshops are anonymous, interactive online workshops led by therapists from the Frame network and designed to leave clients with tangible tools for real life. Tune in when and where topics are of interest, as a free supplement to in-person sessions, or as a more approachable way to explore what gets talked about in therapy.
For those interested in Frame Therapy, the network facilitates the process of getting started by making it easier to find, schedule, and pay for a session. After answering a few questions, clients are matched with five verified and nearby therapists to enable them to choose the best fit. This function will unlock in early May in Los Angeles only, with expansion into additional markets, including New York and Chicago, slated to go live in the near future.
"Our goal is to remove the barriers that make therapy overwhelming and offer help at every stage of one's mental health journey," said Kendall Bird, Frame Co-Founder and CEO. "By offering digital workshops, we're allowing curious clients to dip their toes in the water before committing, and our one-on-one matches will allow for a more seamless start for clients and therapists."
Frame is focused on providing therapists with the best experience possible. Clients have free access to the network, and therapists can set their own session rates (Frame will only charge a standard service fee for the credit card transaction). This new platform is a one-stop-shop for therapy for both clients and therapists, and includes all the necessary tools into one easy-to-navigate platform for both sides.
"We are a platform built by therapists for therapists," said Sage Grazer, Frame Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer. "In addition to helping clients, we're also empowering therapists to build their own therapy practice by providing the supportive technology to streamline the business parts that you aren't typically taught when pursuing your degree."
Early Frame investors include Struck Capital, Founders Factory New York, Imran Khan (Co-Founder and CEO of Verishop) and other private investors. For more information, visit tryframe.com.
