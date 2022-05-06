Indulge in over 30 different curated wellness experiences this June from leading wellness experts in sound therapy, touch therapy, mindfulness and many more.
SINGAPORE, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Escape the office blues by taking a break at the frankie Wellness retreat. Happening across 2 weekends at Capital Zouk, frankie brings you over 30 curated wellness sessions that can realign and reset your body, mind and soul.
From Euphoric Sound Bath with The Sound Universe, CruYoga (Flow) with CRU and Yin and Yang with On Good Ground, frankie has gathered Singapore's leading wellness experts for this wellness retreat in conjunction with the Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) 10-days Wellness Festival (WFS).
As one of STB WFS's Programming partners, frankie is proud to present their first on-site, large scale wellness retreat that is set to draw well over 2,000 guests daily.
Grab your friends, family and co-workers to experience this blend of fun, fitness and wellness that will leave you feeling as relaxed as a newborn baby napping.
With increased focus on mental wellbeing and wellness post-pandemic, frankie believes that wellness events like this are able to further awareness of the importance of rest and relaxation – especially in high-stress work environments.
"At frankie, we believe that wellness can be achieved with just one simple step a day. With this wellness retreat, we have focused on curating and putting together an inclusive programme that will cater to people who have different wellness experiences," explains CEO of frankie, Mr. Roth Ding, " through familiar activities like yoga or Muay Thai, to my personal favourite - sound therapy, the team at frankie hopes to give everyone a taste of how simple holistic wellness can be, and how it is for everyone."
Founded in June 2021 because of their individual experiences with wellness, the founders at frankie believe in the mission of making wellness simple and rewarding for all. The company has been working in stealth mode to put together a wellness marketplace that will personalise wellness for each individual through their interests and activity preferences.
For more information on Take A Break! frankie Wellness Retreat, please visit http://www.frankieretreat.com
For more information on frankie, please visit http://www.frankie.today
Tickets are priced from SGD29.90 onwards and are available exclusively at SISTIC: https://sistic.com.sg/events/frankie0622
##
Event Details:
Date: 03/06 (Fri), 05/06 (Sun), 10/06 (Fri), 12/06 (Sun)
Time: 9:00am - 8:00pm daily (Nine 1 hour sessions daily)
Tickets: $29.90 (3 session), $59.90 (9 sessions), $99.90 (Unlimited access to all sessions)
For further information on the Take A Break! frankie Wellness Retreat 2022 or press enquiries, please contact:
Attn: Ms. Beverly Chew
M: +65 9168 9772
For other enquiries, please contact
Attn: Mr. Roth Ding
M: +65 8892 6402
Download our frankie press kit here.
