ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Franny's manufacturing business has been making Franny's Farmacy products since March 2019 and they are looking to expand operations. This equity crowdfunding raise will fund an increase in manufacturing capacity through the purchase of more equipment, expansion of production facilities and bringing on more staff.
Franny's Manufacturing is a member of a family of businesses integral to an end-to-end supply chain in delivering CBD products from seed to shelf. Each business that makes up their vertically integrated series of businesses is a separate legal entity. There are currently seven corporate entities owned that make up the overall business: Franny's Farm, (3) Franny's Farmacy Dispensaries, Franny's Manufacturing, Franny's Franchising and Franny's Distribution. Each of the companies have separate bank accounts and accounting methods. Franny's Brand does not currently have a parent company and all companies are of equal legal status in the eyes of the State of North Carolina.
By controlling every step of the process from the field to the shipping department, Franny's family of companies ensure that every customer enjoys a safe, natural, self-regulated CBD experience. Investors will be particularly interested in knowing that this business model eliminates the overhead of a middleman paving the way to higher profits.
Investors are encouraged to do their own research in determining the growth potential of the greater cannabis market while applying a magnifying glass to the CBD sector that Franny's is focused on.
Having done that, investors are invited to inspect this CBD equity crowdfunding offer on the StartEngine platform. The fact that Shark Tank legend Kevin O'Leary AKA Mr. Wonderful recently adopted StartEngine is certainly noteworthy to every stripe of investor.
The Franny's Manufacturing equity crowdfunding offer - https://bit.ly/3fUCfWk
The official Franny's Farmacy Website - https://frannysfarmacy.com/
Media Contact:
Howard Sherman
(833)-276-9377
240384@email4pr.com