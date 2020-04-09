RICHFIELD, Minn., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has brought added stress and pressure along with job losses, disrupted school schedules, and isolation from friends and family. Many are battling stress, anxiety, and depression, without their usual support systems.
To help those who are struggling, Fraser has launched the Fraser Hope line, a free phone line that connects people directly with a mental health professional. Calling 612-446-HOPE (4673) or emailing fraserhopeline@fraser.org puts you in touch with a clinician who can help with autism, mental health, or special needs. If a caller needs additional help, they may be referred to appropriate services. The phone line is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You do not need to be a current Fraser client to call.
The Fraser Hope Line can help with issues like the following:
- Children who are having tantrums or showing aggression
- Individuals facing stress, anxiety, and depression
- Families struggling with a challenging new work/life balance
- Parents of children with special needs who are dealing with their own mental health concerns or marital stress
- Adults with dishabilles who are dealing with mental health issues
- Young adults who are feeling depressed
- Anyone who is feeling alone or overwhelmed
"We've heard from countless families that they're struggling to navigate this incredibly uncertain time," said Diane Cross, Fraser President and CEO. "At Fraser, we're dedicated to supporting these families and our community. We look for answers rather than easy outs, so we created the Fraser Hope Line to provide hope at the other end of the telephone line. We want people to know help is just a call away."
Fraser is Minnesota's largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services. The Minnesota nonprofit delivers programs for children, teens, adults, and families who are navigating the path of autism, mental health and special needs at every stage of life. To learn more about Fraser, visit fraser.org.
