RICHFIELD, Minn., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health needs don't disappear when a crisis unfolds. Many people are experiencing increased stress and anxiety as they navigate the coronavirus pandemic. For 85 years, Fraser has served Minnesota individuals and families with special needs, providing healthcare, housing, education and employment services. To support these efforts, the Medica Foundation, a grant-making nonprofit affiliated with Medica Health Plans, has donated $100,000 to aid Fraser.
As many nonprofits struggle to continue providing these vital services, Medica has generously offered emergency donations to organizations like Fraser that provide child and family support and mental health services to some of the most vulnerable people in the community.
"We're honored to receive the Medica funds," said Diane S. Cross, Fraser President and CEO. "We serve a special niche in our community, providing essential services that we must sustain for as long as possible. We took the hard road, staying open, to service our clients and to support our staff — the individuals who support our clients."
The donation from the Medica Foundation allows Fraser to:
- Provide mental health services to children and families via telehealth so that they can receive life-changing treatments in their own homes
- Offer daycare to workers on the front lines of our healthcare systems
- Care for individuals with special needs in their homes, which includes Fraser Supervised, Supportive and Independent Living homes and apartments.
- Establish a relief fund to support Fraser staff who are affected by COVID-19
"We are responding to the current crisis in a way that supports the important direct service work of our nonprofit partners. The services that Fraser continues to provide every day are essential in the lives of so many, and we are incredibly proud to support their efforts," said JoAnn Birkholz, Executive Director of the Medica Foundation.
Fraser helps children, teens, adults and families with special needs reach their fullest potential at every stage of life. To learn more, call 612-767-7222 or visit fraser.org.
Contact: Pam Dewey
Fraser Content Writer
612-798-6194
pam.dewey@fraser.org