ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frazier & Deeter (FD), one of the nation's Top 50 accounting and advisory firms, and Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology and services, announced today their joint selection and participation in a pilot program with HITRUST®. The pilot program will provide actionable feedback as HITRUST aims to improve transparency, increase efficiency and enhance communications during the HITRUST assessment process.
"We are delighted to have FD and Healthwise join our efforts to drive innovation, efficiency, and effectiveness in connection with the HITRUST Assurance Program," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services at HITRUST.
"This pilot will include testing of new MyCSF features, which are designed to improve the assessor and customer experience. Features to be evaluated include new MyCSF workflows, status dashboards, quality assurance communications and direct-input web forms," said Andrew Hicks, Frazier & Deeter's Vice President of Risk Assurance and National HITRUST Practice Lead. "We are excited to partner with Healthwise and HITRUST on this opportunity to apply innovation and thought leadership to the future of the HITRUST Assurance Program."
"As a leading evidence-based health education provider that's been repeatedly certified by HITRUST, Healthwise is committed to industry-best data security practices," said Matt Berther, Healthwise's Senior Director of IT Operations and Security Officer. "We are honored to have been selected to partner with FD on this important initiative, and we are excited about the enhancements HITRUST will introduce to the marketplace after the pilot program."
About Frazier & Deeter
Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning accounting and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. The firm provides a wide range of tax, audit, accounting and advisory services to serve the emerging needs of clients as they evolve. Frazier & Deeter and its FD family of brands have nine offices across the United States and one in the United Kingdom. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work for in the U.S. and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. Frazier & Deeter's brand promise is Investing in Relationships to Make a Difference™.
About Healthwise
Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, is a nonprofit organization that empowers people to live their healthiest lives. More than 2 billion times, people have turned to Healthwise information to help navigate their unique health journeys with confidence. Leading hospitals, EMR providers, health plans, care management companies, health websites, and technology innovators partner with Healthwise to provide the world's best health information—and achieve better outcomes for patients and businesses. Learn more at healthwise.org or call 1.800.706.9646.
