NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Frederick Buechel's superb reviews from his patients have helped him earn this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, helping consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are well known for their expertise. Dr. Buechel is an experienced and meticulous knee arthroscopic surgeon and treats patients with various meniscus and knee injuries. Dr. Frederick Buechel's specialized Manhattan practice, the Robotic Joint Center, treats many conditions, including early to advanced knee osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteonecrosis, meniscus injuries and cartilage injuries. Dr. Buechel is an expert in Mako™ robotic partial knee and total knee replacement. He is one of the world's most experienced users and an international surgeon instructor. Partial knee replacement is a subspecialty that Dr. Buechel has been a pioneer in with Mako™ Robotics for the past decade. Dr. Buechel performs outpatient Mako™ partial robotic knee surgery and outpatient or short-stay total knee replacement in New York City at Lenox Hill Hospital and Midtown Surgery Center in Manhattan.
"It is such an honor to be recognized by my actual patients and Find Local Doctors. I truly enjoy providing pain relief for my patients and solving their knee joint problems." says Dr. Buechel
More about Frederick F. Buechel, Jr. MD:
Frederick F. Buechel, Jr. MD, is a board certified orthopedic surgeon. He graduated from Rutgers University Medical School and attended Drexel University in Philadelphia for his orthopedic surgery residency. Dr. Buechel then completed his fellowship training at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the founder of the Robotic Joint Center, located at Park Avenue and 71st Street in New York City and Taipei Postal Hospital in Taiwan. Dr. Buechel was in private practice where he started the Mako™ robotic program in Naples, FL, in 2009. Dr. Buechel's experience, skill and deep understanding of the robotic system's capabilities, makes him a sought-after surgeon by patients wanting the best outcome for their knees, the first time. Dr. Buechel recently spent 5 years living in Singapore and Taiwan as a surgeon and consultant, operating and teaching surgeons in Asia and Australia how to perform Mako™ robotic knee and hip replacement. Dr. Buechel has also helped surgically launch Mako™ robotic joint replacement programs in the USA, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Greece, Turkey and Italy.
Dr. Buechel's NYC practice is located at 737 Park Avenue 1C in New York, NY. For more information or to schedule a consultation please call 212-308-3089 or visit http://www.roboticjointcenter.com.
Media Contact
Dr. Frederick Buechel, Robotic Joint Center, 212-308-3089, drbuechel@roboticjointcenter.com
SOURCE Dr. Frederick Buechel