FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Community College, in collaboration with Frederick County Workforce Services, The City of Frederick Department of Economic Development, and the Frederick County Office of Economic Development is excited to announce the first "Biotech Boot Camp". This free 4-week training program is designed to teach participants the basic skills needed for entry-level positions in the biotech industry. The training program is a great opportunity for displaced workers and those interested in a career in biotech.
Biotech Boot Camp will be held in person at Frederick Community College from January 19 to February 16, 2022, offering a hands-on training experience with a curriculum developed to address industry needs. The program will run for 4 hours, 4 days a week. Candidates must be over 18 years old and reside in Frederick County, Maryland to be considered for the bootcamp.
Dr. Savita Prabhakar, Frederick Community College's Biotechnoloy Program Manager, sees the bootcamp as an opportunity to showcase the accessibility of biotech careers, "Biotech is for anyone who is motivated and is willing to learn. You do not need a specialized background or an advanced degree. If you want to make a difference and begin something exciting, come attend the free Biotech camp to learn more and build a career path in biotech."
The biotech industry in Frederick County is experiencing rapid growth and has a high demand for entry-level workers. The Biotech Boot Camp program will help address these workforce needs by developing a skilled workforce that can support continued growth moving forward. Following the successful completion of the course, program members will be matched with local biotech companies for entry-level job position interviews. Participating local companies include: Lonza, VaLogic, AstraZeneca, Kite Pharma, Ellume, and Texcell.
Mary Ford-Naill, Economic Development Manager at The City of Frederick, is enthusiastic about the connections to be made between industry and jobseekers. "Biotech in Frederick is booming, and its workforce demand is only expected to continue growing. At the same time, we know that during COVID-19 many employees in other industries were displaced. The Biotech Bootcamp offers a unique solution to both challenges. The new program will help align the skillsets of those in our community in need of employment with real, available career opportunities."
For more details about this opportunity, a virtual information session will be held on November 30, 2021 at 11:00am. Registration is required. Please visit bit.ly/biobootcaminfosession.
