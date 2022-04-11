Building on the success of its inaugural biotechnology training program, a second "Biotech Boot Camp" will be offered in Frederick, MD beginning May 16, 2022. This free 4-week training program is designed to teach participants the basic skills needed to land entry-level positions in the biotech industry.
FREDERICK, Md., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on the success of its inaugural Biotech Bootcamp held earlier this year, Frederick Community College, Frederick County Workforce Services, The City of Frederick Department of Economic Development, and the Frederick County Office of Economic Development are excited to announce the creation of a second "Biotech Bootcamp" that begins May 16, 2022. This free 4-week training program is designed to teach participants the basic skills needed for entry-level positions within the biotech industry. The training program presents a great opportunity for displaced workers and those interested in a career in biotech.
"Frederick's first Biotech Bootcamp was very successful, with 13 out of 14 participants completing the program. 60% of the participants have already landed positions in the biotechnology industry," shared Latrice Lewis, Business & Employment Specialist with Frederick County Workforce Services. "With such overwhelming program success, we are excited to bring this opportunity once again to Frederick County residents seeking to develop new career paths."
The second Biotech Bootcamp will be held in person at Frederick Community College from May 16, 2022, to June 10, 2022. The program offers hands-on training experience with a curriculum developed to address industry needs. The training sessions will run for four hours, four days a week. Candidates must be over 18 years old and reside in Frederick County, Maryland to be considered for the bootcamp.
According to Dr. Savita Prabhakar, Frederick Community College Biotechnology Program Manager, participants in Frederick's first Biotech Bootcamp have already accepted positions averaging $22 - $25 per hour. One even landed an internship offering a definitive career path with opportunities for future training and career advancement. Participants do not need a specialized background or degree to participate in the Biotech Bootcamp.
The biotech industry in Frederick County continues to experience rapid growth and growing demand for entry-level workers. "Frederick County is the second-largest biotech cluster in Maryland and is constantly growing. This Biotech Bootcamp is a great way to support the workforce needs of businesses that are looking to start, expand and locate in Frederick County," said Solash Aviles, Senior Business Development Manager, Frederick County Office of Economic Development.
Frederick County Workforce Services Manager, Business and Career Services, Patty MacDonald concurs, stating "As projections for job openings in this field continue to grow, this bootcamp leverages resources and collective expertise of our economic and workforce development partners to address a critical need for qualified workers."
Collaborative partnerships of both public and private organizations will again provide project support for Frederick's Biotech Bootcamp. "There is a strong ongoing commitment by partners across our local biotechnology industry, higher education, workforce development and economic development to generate a robust talent pipeline in Frederick as well as opportunities for residents to carve out career paths in the emerging industry," said Mary Ford-Naill, Economic Development Manager with The City of Frederick. "The input and resources from these various partners continue to ensure the program is meeting the real needs of the both the industry and the career-seekers alike."
Following the successful completion of the course, program participants will be guaranteed interviews with local/regional biotech companies. Participating Frederick-based companies to date include: Lonza, VaLogic, AstraZeneca, Kite Pharma, Ellume, and Texcell.
Interested parties are encouraged to review the complete program overview Biotech Bootcamp and complete an online application, by visiting: https://www.frederickworks.com/biotech-boot-camp. Applications will be accepted through April16, 2022 with limited program openings for Frederick's second Biotech Bootcamp in May.
Reflecting on first program experience, Dr. Prabhakar shared "All of the participants, irrespective of their background, were engaged and interested throughout the program. They all have committed themselves to the field and have acquired many transferrable skills within the biotech industry. We are looking forward to seeing the same type of success for our next program participants."
