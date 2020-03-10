WOBURN, Mass., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthcareSource®, the leading provider of talent management solutions for the healthcare industry, today released a free set of 25+ courses to all organizations to help with emergency preparedness and infection control in the wake of Coronavirus (COVID-19). The courses will be publicly available through August 31, 2020.
"We are committed to equipping our healthcare organizations with resources to educate and train their staff during this critical time," HealthcareSource CEO Michael Grossi said. "We are proud to be part of an industry that comes together in times of need to support those who selflessly provide care to the patients and residents they serve."
The free offering includes courses that link to "must-know" COVID-19 information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with an acknowledgment task that they have read and understand the CDC guidance. It also includes various content from HealthcareSources's eLearning Library℠ that prepares organizations to respond to infectious outbreaks like COVID-19.
A major benefit of the free offering is that learners can track and share course completion transcripts with their organizations to confirm that they are reviewing recommended materials and training. For organizations without a learning management system (LMS) or their own eLearning content in place today, this solution allows them to deliver critical information at scale, giving them the confidence that their staff are trained and able to provide quality care to patients and residents.
"We are proud to partner with HealthcareSource by offering our pandemic flu prevention and support course," Steve McCready, Manager, Partnerships & Channel of Simplify Training, said. "Our course is designed to help organizations prepare for the potential problems we could all face should we be hit with a pandemic."
The full list of free courses that are pre-loaded in HealthcareSource's NetLearning platform includes:
CDC COVID-19 Courses
- CDC-1: Coronavirus Disease 2019 Situation Summary
- CDC-2: Evaluating and Reporting Persons Under Investigation
- CDC-3: Interim Infection Prevention and Control Recommendations
- CDC-4: Healthcare Infection Prevention and Control FAQs
- CDC-5: Strategies to Prevent Spread in Long Term Care Facilities
Emergency Planning & Infection Control Training
- Hand Hygiene
- Pandemic Flu Prevention and Response [course by Simplify Training]
- Respiratory Assessment
- Emergency Management Planning
- Infection Prevention and Control for Clinical Staff
- Infection Prevention and Control for Nonclinical Staff
- Patient Rights, Confidentiality, and HIPAA Privacy
- Patient Safety Goals for Clinical Staff
- Patient Safety Goals for Nonclinical Staff
Additional Learning Opportunities
- Abuse, Neglect, Exploitation
- Advance Directives
- Bloodborne Germs for Nonclinical Staff
- Bloodborne Germs for Clinical Staff
- Communication Through the Lifespan
- Diversity in HealthCare
- Fall Prevention
- Health Care Safety and Injury Prevention
- Health Care Security
- Latex Allergy
- Lifting and Moving Patients
- Pain Management
- Providing Age-Appropriate Care to Older Adults
- Understanding and Preventing Tuberculosis for Clinical Staff
- Understanding and Preventing Tuberculosis for Nonclinical Staff
Visit www.healthcaresource.com/freecourses for more information and click here to start your courses today.
About HealthcareSource
HealthcareSource® is the only comprehensive talent management suite designed specifically to support the healthcare talent ecosystem. Its software, services, content, and analytics enable more than 3,500 healthcare organizations, senior care providers, and staffing agencies, spanning over 6,000 locations, to ensure quality patient and client care by recruiting, retaining, and developing quality talent. HealthcareSource and its award-winning healthcare talent management solutions have been recognized by industry analysts and trade groups.
