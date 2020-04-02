INDIANAPOLIS, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coronavirus pandemic has generated unprecedented levels of stress across the country leaving many everyday Americans looking for tools to manage stress in ways they may have never considered before.
OvernightLearning.com offers free evidence-based guided meditations centered around techniques that gently guide listeners into a deep state of relaxation; a state of mind very similar to that which is reached during meditation, self-hypnosis, and prayer. After finding this deeply relaxed state, listeners learn ways to use guided imagery to help them manage stress, lower anxiety, even build their immune system.
Overnight Learning was created by Skye Winslow, a naturopathic doctor who began teaching guided meditations and self-hypnosis as she worked to recover from brain surgery. "Prior to the pandemic, stress was a major issue for most Americans young and old. The uncertainty of the virus and its implications has everyone one edge. Our goal is to provide evidence-based tools to help people manage their fears and get the rest they need in order to keep their immune system strong and fight this invisible enemy," said Dr. Winslow.
Listeners can stream several guided meditations at no cost by visiting www.OvernightLearning.com and selecting the FREE tab.
Dr. Skye Winslow is available for immediate interviews to discuss how guided meditation can provide relief during these stressful times. She is available via Skype, Zoom, phone, or email.
Contact:
Dr. Skye Winslow
317-373-1315
info@OvernightLearning.com
www.OvernightLearning.com