LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the Omicron variant surges throughout Los Angeles, significant testing shortages are magnifying the strain on families and individuals across the region. A free COVID-19 testing site, hosted by Reliant Health Services and sanctioned by the City of Hawthorne, will be open to the community beginning January 18th.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION:
Location: Parking lot of Betty Ainsworth Sports Center
3851 West El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne, California 90250
Dates: Testing site will open on January 18th, Tuesdays through Saturdays
Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. PT
Notes: Walk-ups are welcome. No appointments required but encouraged and can be made at relianthealthservices.com/hawthorne. Testing is available to all ages.
The free testing site will offer both rapid antigen and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for free to the public. All persons without medical insurance will be tested at no cost.
"Access to testing is a key component to stopping the spread of COVID-19. I am proud to be partnering with Reliant Health Services to provide testing to Hawthorne residents for the next 6-months. We are all in this together, so please join me in keeping your family and neighbors safe," said City of Hawthorne Councilwoman, Angie Reyes English.
"The Omicron variant is very contagious. Most of the transmission occurs before individuals have symptoms. Therefore, it's critical that people have testing options that can easily be accessed immediately after a suspected exposure," said Michael Daignault, M.D., Chief Medical Advisor at Reliant Health Services. "We expect Omicron to circulate in the community at high levels through the Spring. We need to normalize having regular access to consistent and reliable diagnostic testing."
About Reliant Health Services
Reliant Health Services provides complete workplace and community COVID-19 testing solutions. Our experience working with large scale testing initiatives has given us a perspective on testing that we are able to pass on to our clients and communities. Conducting consistent testing requires a nuanced approach to supply-chain logistics, management of human resources, and a compassionate approach to interfacing with the lives of employees and community members.
By reducing the friction in test coordination, we deliver a world-class experience. By utilizing highly precise testing protocols, with minimally invasive specimen collection methods, we create the most comfortable experience possible for persons undergoing testing. To learn more, visit: https://relianthealthservices.com
