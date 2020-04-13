AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to keep seniors mentally active, provide spiritual relief and educate them about Medicare options during the quarantine, Preferred Primary Care Physicians, PPCP, is offering free online classes for homebound seniors.
Anyone is welcome to attend a virtual "Medicare 101" workshop and learn more about how Medicare works, what it covers, when to enroll, and how to avoid late enrollment penalties. Those who are approaching their mid-60s, eligible for Medicare coverage, or over 65 and about to retire can take advantage of these workshops while practicing safe social distancing in the comfort of their own home.
The workshops are offered by PPCP as part of the Preferred Primary Care Senior Care Advantage initiative, an innovative health model that improves the quality, efficiency and patient experience for Medicare patients.
The free online Medicare 101 seminars are scheduled as follows:
Wednesday, April 15
1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 16
4:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 17
1 – 2 p.m.
Wednesday, May 13
1:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Reservations are encouraged. To RSVP: www.preferredseniorcareadvantage.com and log on the "Medicare events" tab.
One of the biggest challenges brought on by COVID-19 social distancing is that seniors are isolated and lonely. That is why Preferred Primary Care Physicians is offering free spiritual, uplifting seminars to boost morale and keep seniors mentally active. Seniors can sign up for "Returning to Joy," a spiritual seminar led by hosts Kent and Cathy Larson, or "Iron Butterflies: Flying Forward Together," a storytelling seminar led by Shelley Friend and guest authors, to find relief during this uncertain time.
The free, online seminars are scheduled as follows:
Iron Butterflies
Tuesday, April 14
10 – 10:45 a.m.
Returning to Joy
Tuesday, April 21
7 – 7:30 p.m.
Returning to Joy
Thursday, April 23
12 – 12:30 p.m.
Iron Butterflies
Wednesday, April 29
2 – 2:45 p.m.
Iron Butterflies
Thursday, May 14
10 – 10:45 a.m.
Iron Butterflies
Tuesday, May 26
2 – 2:45 p.m.
Reservations are encouraged. To register, log on to the Preferred Senior Care Advantage Website and click on the "Medicare Events" tab. Information on how to join each event will be emailed to those who RSVP.