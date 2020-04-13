AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to keep seniors mentally active, provide spiritual relief and educate them about Medicare options during this time of quarantine, Austin Regional Clinic, Premier Family Physicians, and Capital Medical Clinic are offering free online classes for homebound seniors.
Anyone is welcome to attend a virtual "Medicare 101" Workshop and learn about how Medicare works, what it covers, when to enroll, and how to avoid late enrollment penalties. Those who are approaching their mid-60s, eligible for Medicare coverage, or over 65 and about to retire, can take advantage of these workshops while practicing safe social distancing at home.
The workshops are offered by the physician groups as part of Connected Senior Care Advantage, an innovative health model that improves the quality, efficiency and patient experience for Medicare patients.
The online Medicare 101 seminars are scheduled as follows:
Austin Regional Clinic
Tuesday, April 14
5 – 6:30 p.m.
Premier Family Physicians
Wednesday, April 15
10 – 11:30 a.m.
Capital Medical Clinic
Thursday, April 16
10 – 11:30 a.m.
Austin Regional Clinic
Saturday, April 18
10 – 11 a.m.
Austin Regional Clinic
Saturday, April 18
1 – 2 p.m.
Reservations are encouraged. To RSVP, log on to connectedseniorcareadvantage.com and click on the Medicare Events page.
One challenge brought on by the COVID-19 lockdown is many seniors feel isolated and lonely. Besides Medicare workshops, the physician groups are offering free spiritual, uplifting seminars to boost morale and keep seniors mentally active. Seniors can sign up for "Returning to Joy," a spiritual seminar with hosts Kent and Cathy Larson, and "Flying Forward Together," a storytelling seminar led by Iron Butterflies Founder and Austin philanthropist, Shelley Friend, with her guest authors.
The virtual seminars are as follows:
Iron Butterflies
Tuesday, April 14
9 – 9:45 a.m.
Returning to Joy
Tuesday, April 21
6 – 6:30 p.m.
Returning to Joy
Thursday, April 23
11 – 11:30 p.m.
Iron Butterflies
Wednesday, April 29
1 – 1:45 p.m.
Iron Butterflies
Thursday, May 14
9 – 9:45 a.m.
Iron Butterflies
Tuesday, May 26
1 – 1:45 p.m.
Reservations are recommended. Log on to Connected Senior Care Advantage Website and click on "Medicare Events" to reserve your space. Information on how to join each event will be emailed to those who RSVP.