WISE RIVER, Mont., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mighty Oaks Warriors Programs is offering two free retreats for active military, veterans, and first responders at the Freedom Ranch for Horses in Wise River, Montana, July 6-11 and July 20-25.
The "Men's Legacy" retreats are peer-to-peer intensive programs designed to help Montana warriors overcome daily challenges and the long-term effects of trauma, including PTSD, so that they can live lives of purpose and leadership.
Mighty Oaks National Programs Director Branden Kunath says, "Our main goal is to help Montana vets. We know there's a need, and COVID-19 has exacerbated that," noting that isolation compounds the problems of PTSD, depression, and suicidal tendencies. "We tell our vets not to isolate, so the virus is one of the worst things that could happen. It makes things 10 times worse when social connections are stripped away."
With veterans comprising nearly 10 percent of the state's population, Montana has the second highest number of veterans per capita among all U.S. states, second only to Alaska, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The vast majority of Montana vets are age 55 or older and the largest group, 36 percent, served during the Vietnam era.
Mighty Oaks' goals include reducing the suicide rate among warriors to zero, helping heal broken families, and decreasing divorce rates of veteran families. A September 2019 report from the VA cites a 2017 suicide rate for veterans of 1.5 times the rate for non-veteran adults. According to the American Association of Suicidology, Montana's suicide rate is continuing to climb, although it is no longer the highest in the nation.
These are the people Mighty Oaks is trying to reach, according to Kunath. "Our applicants tend to be those who have given up, who are at the end of their rope. Our programs represent a last-ditch effort, he says.
The retreats, limited to 12 participants each, provide a non-clinical, confidential, open environment fostering camaraderie and fellowship. In addition to free programming, Mighty Oaks covers all meals, lodging, and travel costs.
Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel, Bill Coate, of Bozeman is program manager for the Montana retreats. He says "During a week at Mighty Oaks Men's Legacy program we the staff get to experience the power of 'never fighting alone'. We once again link arms both physically and spiritually to fight every man's battle to stay on the one true path of life and share that hope with broken men in order to change generations, for eternity."
A faith-based organization, Mighty Oaks has been expanding its programs from its California headquarters to other states, including Ohio, Texas, and Virginia. Its Montana programming is funded in part by the Gianforte Family Foundation and a grateful nation.
