AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This coming Sunday morning, January 23rd, The American Meditation Institute founder Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) will lead a free, live Guided Meditation and interactive group discussion designed to relieve stress, enhance creativity, and strengthen the body's immune system. Available to the general public (regardless of experience), this unique Guided Meditation on Zoom will run from 9:30-11:00am ET, and all registrants, regardless of their attendance, will receive a free recording of the service.

This special Guided Meditation will be scheduled as follows:

9:30 – 9:35am ET            Welcome and announcements

9:35 – 10:10am ET            Guided meditation by Leonard (Ram Lev)

10:10 – 10:30am ET    Leonard (Ram Lev) will share a reading

10:30 – 11:00am ET    Satsang (a practical, interactive discussion led by Leonard (Ram Lev) and Jenness Perlmutter

This seated meditation practice presented live on ZOOM is known as mantra meditation. In the comfort of their own home, each attendee sits in a straight-back chair with their head, neck and trunk straight, or sits cross-legged on the floor if that posture is more comfortable. Leonard Perlmutter then presents precise instruction during the entire meditation.

If any attendees have not received a personal mantra from a qualified teacher before the service, it is suggested that they choose one from the following list from various spiritual traditions:

  • Jesus
  • Lord Jesus Christ
  • Ave Maria
  • Barukh Attah Adonai
  • Allah
  • Rama
  • Om Namaha Shivaya
  • Om Mani Padme Hum

Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) is the founder of The American Meditation Institute and originator of National Conscience Month. Mr. Perlmutter's books, YOUR CONSCIENCE, as well as "The Heart and Science of Yoga"® have been endorsed by medical pioneers Dean Ornish MD, and Bernie Siegel MD. Leonard has taught workshops on the benefits of the conscience, meditation and Yoga Science at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, numerous medical schools, "The New York Times" forum on Yoga, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Association of Graduates. Since 2009, Leonard's Foundation Course on Yoga Science has been certified for continuing medical education credits by the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association.

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind-body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, the AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, retreats, and teacher training programs. AMI also publishes Transformation a quarter journal of Yoga Science as Mind-Body Medicine. Call 518.674.8714 for a mail or email subscription.

