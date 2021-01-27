DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Origins Counseling in Dallas is pleased to offer a valuable new service specifically for frontline health care workers facing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Frontline Health Care Workers' Support Group begins online in February. This virtual support group will be offered free of charge and meet twice a week from February 2 to February 17. Facilitated by an expert clinician, Shea Barakatt, LCSW, LCDC, each of the six one-hour sessions will address the unique challenges faced by our country's frontline health care workers, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), grief and loss, compassion fatigue, coping skills, and emotional regulation, as well a special session for the family of the frontline health care worker.
Frontline health care workers are amongst the most vulnerable groups at risk of mental health problems, according to an October 2020 article published in "Brain, Behavior, and Immunity – Health" entitled "The psychological impact of COVID-19 and other viral epidemics on frontline health care workers and ways to address it: A rapid systematic review." Particularly during severe viral epidemics such as COVID-19, medical workers face the uncertainty of the crises coupled with their fear of becoming infected, placing them at an increased risk of traumatic and stress-related disorders, including depression and anxiety. The article suggests that psychosocial support to help frontline health care workers cultivate coping strategies to address these understandable fears can help.
Barakatt, a master's level therapist, serves as Clinical Director of Origins Counseling in Dallas for Origins Behavioral HealthCare. She is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and a licensed chemical dependency counselor (LCDC).
Barakatt says she was inspired to offer this new service out of her deep concern for the frontline health care workers who face such emotionally difficult battles each day in their professions. "The mental health of our doctors, nurses, and other health care workers is paramount now more than ever. They are on the frontlines of a continued pandemic and put their health and safety at risk every day to save others affected by COVID-19," she says. "As mental health professionals, we feel we must provide health care workers and their families with access to the care they need so that they can continue to offer Americans lifegiving support during this global pandemic," says Barakatt.
