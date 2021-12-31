AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In observance of the 3rd annual National Conscience Month, The American Meditation Institute will present a free webinar on January 6, 2022, offering practical strategies to transform stress into strength and tackle life's many challenges. Leonard Perlmutter, internationally recognized authority on the functions of the human mind and author of the new book YOUR CONSCIENCE, will lead a panel of experienced Yoga Scientists as they share their own personally designed, easy experiments with using the Conscience to access the willpower, strength and wisdom necessary to make meaningful and rewarding changes in their lives.
In the January 2022 issue of Transformation, a bimonthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine, Perlmutter states that "Throughout your entire lifetime, every choice you make is always authored by your Conscience. The body itself cannot act unless and until it's empowered by the Conscience. The key to successful stress management, self-transformation, and creative living is learning to coordinate the Four Functions of the Mind so the quiet voice of the Conscience can be heard over the the loud and insistent clamor of the Ego, Senses, and Unconscious Mind."
Since 1996, Perlmutter has positively influenced hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life, including teachers, artists, physicians, writers, truck drivers, carpenters, financial advisors, and a multitude of others how to coordinate the functions of their minds and experience the benefits that a reliance on the Conscience can bring. In this first-of-its-kind webinar, six Yoga Scientists will share their personal experience and the insights gained from easy experiments with the Conscience. As Perlmutter always reminds his students, "Whatever New Year's experiment you choose, it's always best to start small: forego that second piece of pie––after thoroughly enjoying the first piece without guilt. Make a commitment to smile more, pause and take a breath before engaging in difficult conversations, or replace your afternoon coffee with a cup of plain hot water. Try the experiment for a week and notice how you feel."
According to Perlmutter, "If it isn't easy, it isn't the right experiment. Start small. But start somewhere. Give yourself the gift of committed intention—toward better health, improved relationships, greater creativity, joy and self-confidence."
The webinar will be interactive, providing time for attendees to participate in Q&A with Perlmutter and the panelists.
Author:
Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) is the founder of The American Meditation Institute and originator of National Conscience Month. Mr. Perlmutter's first book, The Heart and Science of Yoga® was endorsed by Dean Ornish MD, Larry Dossey MD and Bernie Siegel MD. Over the past 26 years, he has served on the faculties of the New England Institute of Ayurvedic Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts and the International Himalayan Yoga Teachers Association in Calgary, Canada. He has taught workshops on the benefits of the conscience, meditation and Yoga Science at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente, numerous medical schools, The New York Times forum on Yoga, the Commonwealth Club of California, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point Association of Graduates. Since 2009, Leonard's Foundation Course on Yoga Science has been certified for continuing medical education credits by the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association.
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines. In its holistic approach to wellness and education, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. Throughout the year, The American Meditation Institute offers Leonard Perlmutter's live and interactive Foundation Course to optimize Your Conscience. The next class begins January 11, 2022 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm ET.
