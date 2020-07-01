NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Institute, New York's leading independent, non-profit, outpatient, substance abuse treatment center, announces the launch of Veritus, a concierge Telehealth treatment program designed exclusively for licensed medical professionals. Veritus combines Freedom Institute's renowned evidence-based Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) with a proprietary executive performance coaching platform and the unique mobile technology of the Veritus App. This program is customized to meet the specific challenges of physicians, dentists, pharmacists, and nurses who may be struggling with drugs and alcohol.
Veritus is for licensed medical professionals who do not need or are unable to do inpatient treatment and is unique in its integration of Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) and executive performance coaching. DBT is a proven modality for individuals with a drug or alcohol problem and teaches the skills needed for distress tolerance, emotion regulation, mindfulness, and interpersonal effectiveness. Executive performance coaching provides accountability to these new skills and helps to build resiliency to stay in action. This integration significantly improves the likelihood of healing, experiencing life changing results and reclaiming one's life.
The Veritus' clinical program focuses on shared work-related issues and concerns and clients receive treatment exclusively with their medical professional peers. Veritus was designed with consultation from Dr. Michel Sucher, who, over the past 30 years, has overseen the care of thousands of physicians dealing with a substance use disorder. In the Veritus treatment model, executive performance coaches are an integral part of the clinical team. Veritus has partnered with local resources to include virtual programming to treat PTSD for those frontline medical providers who have experienced significant trauma dealing with COVID-19 and allows medical professionals to continue to work while receiving counseling and coaching services in a discreet, confidential model.
"We are in the midst of a global pandemic, which is having devastating effects on medical professionals. This population continues to be under intense pressure, experiencing physician burn out, increased rates of depression, suicide, PTSD and substance abuse. More than ever, we need our medical professionals healthy," said Steven Wolt, CEO of Veritus. "Medical professionals are deathly afraid of losing their license and thus delay getting help for a drug or alcohol problem. Veritus is a flexible, easily accessible, private and confidential program specifically designed for this population to turn to before they are in crisis and there are severe consequences to their health, careers and to the public."
"Doctors and nurses account for one of the highest rates of addiction in our country's workforce due to intense pressure and easy access to drugs," said Bob Miller, Chairman, Freedom Institute. "Since our founding in 1976, Freedom Institute has helped thousands of individuals and families reeling from substance and alcohol abuse and we're excited to expand our focus on healing this specific population. Veritus' model of peer group recovery combined with Executive Coaching on a Telehealth platform is a unique and invaluable option for sobriety and recovery so that medical professionals can return to their peak performance at work."
Telehealth Recovery meets Executive Performance Coaching
Veritus offers a specialized form of executive performance coaching designed to help medical professionals improve performance in three key areas; business, leadership and recovery. This proprietary platform was designed by Ben Kiker, one of Silicon Valley's top executive and performance coaches. Executive Performance Coaching bridges the gap between clinical treatment and the 'real' world helping address the challenges medical professionals face when it comes to blending recovery with the demands of an intense career. Executive Performance Coaches have significant business experience and are in recovery themselves. Coaches can help create motivation to return to peak performance at work, provide strategic planning on how to disclose a recovery journey, begin the process of career and reputation restoration, help overcome and prevent future burnout, create wellbeing and balance at work, improve inter-personal dynamics with colleagues, and become a more effective and influential leader.
About Freedom Institute
Founded in 1976, Freedom Institute (www.freedominstitute.org) is an independent, non-profit, outpatient treatment center located in Manhattan. Integrating Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and Relational Family Therapy, we offer a range of innovative, evidence-based treatment programs, including an IOP, individual, family and group therapy among others to treat alcoholism, substance abuse and addiction, and underlying mental health issues. We support clients at all stages of recovery through custom treatment programs tailored for each person's stage of life and specific needs, and our programs offer the highest caliber of outpatient care in a compassionate, discreet and confidential environment.
About Veritus
Veritus (www.veritussolutions.com) is a virtual substance use disorder outpatient treatment program by Freedom Institute exclusively for medical professionals. This program is customized to meet the unique needs and challenges of licensed physicians, dentists, pharmacists and nurses who are struggling with drugs and alcohol. Our Telehealth program provides a concierge level of care consisting of evidence-based clinical treatment, executive performance coaching and mobile technology that significantly increases the likelihood of healing, experiencing life changing results and reclaiming your life.